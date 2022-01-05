Hong Kong bans all flights from UK due to surge in Omicron Covid cases in city





Hong Kong has previously banned flights from the UK and seven other countries as it tightened restrictions as part of its ‘zero coronavirus policy’, which forced British people to spend four days in government camps upon arrival.

Hong Kong has banned flights from the UK

Image: Getty)

Hong Kong has banned flights from the UK as part of new Covid measures to contain the spread of Omicron.

The new rules for the city include a two-week ban on flights from eight countries: the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, Pakistan, the Philippines, France and India starting January 8.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said authorities have launched searches across the city for contacts of Covid-19 patients and ordered the Royal Caribbean’s “Nobody Cruise” ship to return to port early amid fears of a fifth infection. Travel restrictions have been announced accordingly. .

A 42-year-old man living in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus and is suspected of carrying the Omicron strain.

He is the first person on the island to be infected via an unknown source in nearly three months.

As Omicron spreads across the UK, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK is at an all-time high.

video:

press association image)

This comes after Hong Kong previously adopted a ‘zero coronavirus policy’, requiring nearly all visitors to quarantine for 21 days, even if they were fully vaccinated.

Travelers from England had to spend their first four days in government camps due to the outbreak of the Omicron strain in the UK.

Lam previously said, “Hong Kong is taking very strict measures to prevent case imports to keep local infections zero.

“In the face of Omicron’s fierce onslaught, we must be more vigilant.”

Meanwhile, the UK recorded an additional 218,724 Covid cases in another daily record.

According to yesterday’s figures, 48 ​​deaths were confirmed within 28 days of testing positive, a 52% increase from the total number of deaths last week.

Hospitalizations also increased by 51% compared to last week, with 1,924 new patients admitted in the last 24 hours.

The highly contagious strain of Omicron is causing record high incidence rates and staffing shortages, with around six hospitals declared major accidents due to increased hospitalizations.

However, many studies have confirmed that Omicron is a weaker strain than the previously dominant Delta.

The latest figures come after an expert who played a key role in the UK’s first lockdown said the number of COVID-19 cases across the UK would start to decline in the next 1-3 weeks.

