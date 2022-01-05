Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard split up and file for divorce





Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard have split after six years together, Us Weekly has learned.

The couple have quietly separated and are in the process of divorce, an exclusive source tells us, adding: They will try to remain courteous and friendly to each other. Confirmed to us that Shepard, 28, officially filed for divorce in June 2021, less than two years after the duo welcomed their second child.

Before their split, the professional soccer player opened up about how the couple first connected when he spotted the model, 31, at a party in 2016.

When I was younger I would see her in the Victorias Secret magazines my sisters received, but it didn’t really happen to me. When she entered the room, one of my boys thought, Do you know who this is? and I was like, no, he reminded Haute Living in August 2019, noting that a friend of his actually wanted to talk to Iman first.

I walked over to her and asked her if she wanted a drink, and we were just chatting for the rest of the party, then we went to a club for the after party and continued talking. I got her number and we went our separate ways, but we stayed in touch, Shepard explained at the time. It was kinda crazy. And now it’s my lady.

Two years after starting dating, the New York Giants wide receiver asked the question.

One night full of tears of happiness, Iman wrote on social media about the proposal. I am more than happy to spend the rest of my life with you @ sterl_shep3 you are my soul mate, my best friend, my everything! I can’t wait to be your Mrs.

After their wedding in March 2018, the Secret Angel Victorias announced that they were expecting their first child. The Georgia native told us at the time that although her first trimester was very difficult, she was eager to meet her little one.

Shepard and Iman welcomed their daughter Cali in August 2018 and a year later announced they were expecting baby # 2.

The athlete frankly discussed how they were preparing to make the transition to a family of four, sharing with us in August 2019, It’s honestly tough every time you put a baby in the situation because you have to always trying to find time for each other and a lot of the focus is on the baby.

The Oklahoma native added at the time: So that’s the main thing, it’s just that I try to save some time in my schedule and she tries to save time. in her schedule because they were both very busy. It’s the hardest thing about it, but we find a way out.

Ahead of the arrival of their second daughters later that year, the NFL player also spoke about how Iman takes care of me like no one has ever done, noting, I mean, the closest thing to [compare it] is my mother so i love everything about being married to her. It is one of a kind.

The duo welcomed their daughter Cassie in December 2019.

With reporting by Travis Cronin and Diana Cooper

