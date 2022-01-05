The US Stock Market Just Did Something It May Never Do Again





Between 2019 and 2021, the S&P 500 did something it hadn’t done in over 20 years and may never do again: it doubled. For reference, the only three-year periods for which the S&P 500 had a higher total return were between 1995 and 1997, 1996 to 1998 and 1997 to 1999, when it produced a total return of 126%, 111 % and 108%. respectively.

Getting close to a record is one thing. To do so during a period that was primarily devoted to a global pandemic is quite another. The long-term average annual return of the S&P 500 is approximately 8%. Doubling your money by historical averages would take about nine years. So the three periods we have just witnessed are truly remarkable.

Here are some catalysts that have helped the stock market make history, along with why it might be difficult to match that performance in the future.

Dissecting the S&P 500

The S&P 500 is almost unrecognizable from what it was just a few decades ago. Today, the top seven constituents are technology stocks, with the top 10 holdings making up 29% of the index. In 1999, the top five stocks by market capitalization were Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), General Electric, Cisco Systems, Walmart, and ExxonMobil.

Most of today’s tech giants have performed very well throughout the pandemic. In fact, many of their companies have achieved record performance. Here’s a look at the recent three-year total return of the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, Nasdaq-100 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the top seven US stocks by market cap.

Note that all seven stocks beat the S&P 500 and all except Amazon outperformed the Nasdaq. This strong performance of the most weighted stocks in the index means that dozens, if not hundreds, of small companies can perform rather poorly and the S&P 500 can still do very well.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft alone have added nearly $ 4 trillion in market capitalization to the S&P 500 over the past three years. For reference, the total market cap of the S&P 500 at the end of 2018 was $ 21.03 trillion, which just two companies would have given the index a 19% return in three years.

Timing and low interest rates

As of September 30, 2018, the S&P 500 was up 9% for the year. As of December 31, 2018, it ended the year down by more than 6%.

Such a large correction in such a short time was mainly due to the trade war between the United States and China. The biggest geopolitical risk at the time, tensions were mounting towards the end of the year, and no one was quite sure how the new U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell would react.

For the next three years, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Government kept interest rates extremely low and supported the economy through increased spending and stimulus measures. Without this support, the performance of the US stock market is unclear.

Low interest rates and support give companies the precious dry powder they need to weather a storm. They also lead to lower mortgage interest rates, which encourages home buying and consumer spending that stimulates the economy. Consider that the 10-year Treasury yield was above 3% at the start of December 2018, fell below 2% at the end of 2019, fell below 1% in March 2020, and ended 2021 at just 1%. , 5%. Given the success of the US economy, as measured by consumer spending, low unemployment and the record high US stock market, we could very well see interest rates stay low for the foreseeable future.

In summary, weak market returns in 2018 were more than offset in early 2019 after the Fed changed its tone, which helped the S&P 500 gain 29% in 2019. Supportive federal and monetary policy helped the S&P 500 to gain 16% in 2020. And in 2021, continued federal support, low interest rates, a healthy job market, and massive growth in the largest sector of the US economy (technology) have propelled the S&P 500 to gain 27% in 2021.

Where do we go from here?

The factors that helped the market to double in three years were unique. That’s not to say it couldn’t happen again – it’s just worth curbing your enthusiasm for years to come. Big tech stocks can only outperform for so long. And eventually, other sectors of the economy will have to take over. Considering the valuations and growth rates of these other sectors, it’s a lot to ask the biggest industrials, consumer goods or healthcare companies to triple or more over a three-year period.

The performance of the S&P 500 over the past three years is intriguing and may even seem a bit crazy. The most important thing is to invest in businesses that you understand in a way that suits your risk tolerance and helps you achieve your long-term financial goals. Starting with $ 0 and saving $ 500 per month for 35 years with an 8% annual return will net you over $ 1 million.

Make no mistake, the market outperforming and the big gains are incredible. But patience and discipline are all you really need if you want to be rich.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

