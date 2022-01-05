Covid hospitalizations among American children soar as schools under pressure | US News





Covid-19 hospitalizations among children in the United States are skyrocketing, fueled by the Omicron variant and the holidays, and adding pressure on already strained health systems and schools.

As of Jan. 2, an average of 672 children were hospitalized each day in the United States, more than double the average a week earlier. And the rate is rising rapidly.

The cases are also increasing. There were more than 325,000 new cases in children in the week ending December 23, a 64% increase from the previous week and nearly double the cases two weeks earlier, reported Monday the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The increases appear to be due to the more contagious nature of the Omicron variant and the low vaccination rates in children over five years old. As with adults, early evidence seems to show that Omicron also largely causes mild illness in children.

Nonetheless, experts are calling for the use of all possible precautions, including tests, masks, vaccinations and even temporary delays in reopening schools to reduce both cases and staff shortages.

We currently have about four times as many children admitted than we have had in any other wave, Dr Elaine Cox, chief medical officer of Riley Childrens Health in Indiana, told reporters Tuesday.

They are also seeing increased severity among children admitted to hospital, Cox said. They are therefore more numerous and sicker.

More than half of hospitalized children have had to spend time in the intensive care unit, and at least 40% of those children need to be put on a ventilator, she said.

So far, more than 1,000 children have died from Covid in the United States during the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 830,000 people have died in the United States from Covid to date.

In New York City, hospitalizations among children have quadrupled. In Washington DC, child hospital admissions have roughly doubled. In Texas, the hospitalizations of children have been described as staggering. In Alabama, the cases were like a rocket. In Louisiana, a doctor said: We have never seen anything like it. In Ohio, an associate professor of internal medicine and pediatric critical care recently told ABC News: They were on fire.

Hospitals are surpassing peaks from previous outbreaks, many of which are due to the Omicron variant. In South Africa, children and adolescents made up 17% of hospital admissions in the Omicron wave, up from 4% in the second wave and 3.5% in the third, fueled by the Delta variant.

Cox said she has also seen a sharp increase in cases among pregnant people and newborns.

In addition to Covid, hospitals are also experiencing a dangerous wave of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and influenza this year, creating a triple threat of respiratory illness.

At the same time, health workers are also infected with Omicron, which creates staff shortages. We have a significant number of our employees who get sick with Covid, so they can’t work, Cox said. Indiana is one of the states that uses the National Guard to help with hospital care and logistics.

School systems across the country are also balancing growing cases, among students and staff, and weighing virtual options. Leaders at Chicago’s public schools, the country’s third-largest school system, canceled classes on Wednesday after the teachers’ union voted to switch to distance learning amid rising cases of Covid.

At the end of December, Joe Biden urged for widespread use of tools to fight the virus, including tests and vaccines. We can keep our K-12 schools open, and that’s exactly what we should be doing, he said.

In Washington DC, which has some of the highest Covid rates in the country, all students and staff are now required to take a rapid test before returning to school, one of the few districts in the country to have this requirement.

But schools in neighboring Montgomery County, Maryland, which has also been hit hard by new cases and hospitalizations, are recommending, but not requiring, testing for students and staff. The tests were difficult to find in many places.

We now have tools that we didn’t have last year that will allow us to keep schools open if we deploy those tools in the best possible way, said Brian Castrucci, who is the President and CEO of the Foundation. de Beaumont, a former state and local health official and parent of school-aged children in Montgomery County.

It was about trying to make sure that the schools are operational, that there are enough bus drivers, there are enough teachers, Castrucci said.

Educators and health officials fear that a return to school during an unprecedented period of spread could lead to the involuntary closure of schools due to staff shortages and contribute to the increase in cases, especially in places that cannot or do not wish to take precautions.

It is astounding that some states have a [mask] ban the warrant, or not do enough to keep our children safe, said Tony Yang, executive director of the Center for Health Policy and Media Engagement at George Washington University, which has studied mask warrants in schools .

Yang strongly favors in-person school with precautions in place. Students should go to school in person, he said. But you have to do it safely.

In places where cases are particularly high, even with certain precautions in place, schools might choose to extend winter holidays to avoid staff shortages during the worst of the January peak, Castrucci said.

The first thing is we need to use whatever resources we have to keep kids in school in person for the long haul, he said. And right now, we need to do a risk calculation to see if it’s the right time to bring the kids back from vacation.

Vaccines are another key tool, said Diego Hijano, a pediatric infectious disease physician at St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Vaccination is important in terms of hospitalization and outcomes, he said. Most children hospitalized across the country are unvaccinated, and Hijano had not seen a vaccinated child hospitalized for Covid even though he works with many children at risk due to other medical conditions.

Hospitals overwhelmed by Covid can lead to deteriorating care and outcomes for children with other causes, he said.

If a child has appendicitis and needs a bed for the operation, they may not get it because the hospital is inundated with Covid, Hijano said.

As a country and as a society, we should not allow even one preventable death.

