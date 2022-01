Jimmy White advances to the British Senior Championship, and Stephen Hendry and Cliff Sauburn embark on a quest.

With the Masters starting soon and Judd Trump playing in the Championship League, old-time stage players are in the spotlight at the British Senior Championship.

The action began on Tuesday and the shock was expected as defending champion Michael Jersey, who won this last competition in 2019, was sent wrapped 3-1 by Peter Reins.

Jimmy White is still a huge draw and the crowd went crazy at Hull’s Bonus Arena with a 3-1 win over Patrick Wallace.

White is still on hiatus from the main tour, but assisted him with his last eight on senior-level breaks at 88 and 80. There, he will defeat John Parrott 3-0 and meet Wayne Cooper.

Ken Doherty is aiming for his second UK Seniors title and he had no problems beating Lee Walker 3-0.

The work continues on Wednesday and features a few celebrities.

Stephen Hendry is the star attraction of the evening session, and Barry Pinches is the opposite.

Eurosport commentator Joe Johnson starts a match with Rod Lawler at lunchtime.

Those lucky enough to get an afternoon ticket may get a chance to witness the end of the era.

1980 world champion Cliff Thorburn said this would be his last competition.

The 73-year-old will face Kuldesi Johal, who is 32 years younger than a Canadian.

Thorburn, who scored his first 147 breaks at Crucible in 1983, was known for his safe play and received a word of warning for the young brigade.

He said you can see kids doing a lot of flash shots these days. Great, but need something to lean on again. I’ve always felt safe play is rocket science.

And I still think that becoming a pro first and then winning is a prerequisite. Throwing clues at everything doesn’t get you anything.

Grinder is sure to make Johal’s life tough, so it may not be the end yet.

