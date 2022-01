Iraqi and Syrian bases containing US troops attacked, but no US forces killed

There have been several attacks this week coinciding with Monday’s second anniversary of the US assassination of a key Iranian general.

“It is difficult to know with great specificity and certainty (…) what explains the frequency of these attacks,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters. “It is certainly possible that this is linked to the anniversary of the Soleimani strike. It is certainly possible that it is linked to the change of mission” in Iraq.

“The truth is, we just don’t know for sure,” he added. “Ultimately, we had thought about and prepared for the possibility of intensified attacks in late December.”

On Wednesday morning, US-led coalition forces retaliated after being attacked by suspected Iran-backed militias who fired eight rounds of indirect fire at their base in eastern Syria, near the Iraqi border, according to a statement from the coalition.

While the attack on the Green Village base resulted in no deaths, several bullets landed on the base and caused minor damage, the statement said.

The coalition “reacted quickly and fired six artillery shells at the point of origin of the attack just outside Mayadin, Syria,” the statement said.

In another attack on Wednesday, at least five rockets landed inside Iraqi al-Asad military base in western Anbar province with no casualties, city mayor Sharhabil al-Obaidi Al Baghdadi, and Suleiman al-Kubaisi, media adviser to the governor of Anbar, told CNN. The Al-Asad base is also home to US forces.

Sources said the rockets were fired from the village of al-Bastamiya, 15 kilometers – about 9 miles – east of the al-Asad base.

Following the incident, the Iraqi military said in a statement that rockets were fired by “outlaw elements” and that security forces were carrying out search and investigation.

Earlier on Wednesday, a rocket landed inside the Camp Victory base near Baghdad International Airport with no reports of material or human casualties, the Iraqi military said.

Wednesday’s attacks come a day after the US military carried out airstrikes in Syria after indirect fire constituted what a US-led coalition official called an “imminent threat” to troops near Green Village. Earlier on Tuesday, the United States shot down two drones as they approached the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq, according to the Iraqi prime minister’s office. It is the same base targeted by Iranian missiles two years ago after the assassination by the United States of General Qasem Soleiman of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Tensions are also high as sensitive negotiations continue in Vienna, Austria, over the future of the Iran nuclear deal.

The United States maintains around 900 troops in Syria, widely distributed between At-Tanf and Green Village.

This story was updated with additional details on Wednesday.

