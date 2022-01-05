Latest UK Covid travel rules explained as pre-departure testing and lifting of self-isolation





Boris Johnson has published the latest UK coronavirus travel rules and includes changes to pre-departure screening and self-isolation requirements for vaccinated travelers arriving in the UK.

New UK travel rules have been announced

Image: AFP via Getty Images

UK COVID-19 travel rules will change again from 4am on Friday 7th January.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new travel rules that will abolish pre-departure screening and self-isolation and allow travelers to undergo lateral flow testing instead of PCR testing on the second day of arrival in the UK.

Changes will only apply to travelers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid (travelers who have completed the full course of one of the approved jabs).

For unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, existing rules for self-isolation and PCR testing, including pre-departure testing and self-isolation requirements, remain in place.

The UK government only decides rules for the UK, but international travel rules were agreed on a four-country basis during the pandemic. This means Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are likely to follow suit.

Below are the latest travel rules based on your immunization status.

If you’re thinking of booking a vacation, there’s even a guide to answer some of your biggest travel questions, from COVID-19 testing and national regulations for British people to your right to a refund if things don’t go as planned.

If vaccinated

When returning to the UK from abroad, you must fill out the Passenger Locator form 48 hours prior to departure for the UK.

Upon arrival in the UK, you will be required to undergo a lateral flow test on day 2 with no self-isolation requirements until you get results.

Not vaccinated or partially vaccinated

You must fill out the passenger locator form 48 hours prior to departure for the UK and undergo a pre-departure corona screening (eg PCR or LFD) 2 days prior to departure. .

Upon arrival in the UK, you must self-isolate at home for 10 days and undergo PCR testing on days 2 and 8.

Vaccinated arrivals may have a lateral flow test instead of a PCR test on Day 2 (

video:

AFP via Getty Images)

Of course, the rules in the UK have changed, but if you’re planning to travel abroad, you should also check your own rules for PCR testing and self-isolation rules in your chosen destination.

Always check the latest Ministry of Foreign Affairs advice for your chosen destination before planning or booking a trip. It contains a lot of important information, such as entry requirements, face mask rules, and local coronavirus rules such as whether a COVID-19 pass is required to enter certain places or facilities.

There are still risks involved when booking international travel, but there are ways to minimize this, such as booking package vacations with flexible booking policies and free modifications, and including Covid cover in your travel insurance.

To help, we’ve put together a guide with the best tips for booking your vacation, including key factors to consider when booking and your refund right to know before you spend cash.

