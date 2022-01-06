UK eases English Covid travel restraints as infections hit an all-time high





London (AFP) The UK government announced changes to its COVID-19 travel rules for the UK on Wednesday, stating that visitors do not need to undergo pre-departure screening and quarantine upon arrival until they test negative.

A new measure is in place that will allow arrivals to take a lateral flow in the first two days of their trip rather than the more expensive PCR tests, as official data showed that 1 in 15 British people were infected with the coronavirus in the last week of 2021.

The UK, one of the countries hardest hit in Europe by the pandemic, which has already caused nearly 150,000 deaths from the virus, saw a surge in new cases at the end of November due to the emergence of a variant of the Omicron.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson updated lawmakers after the daily number of cases exceeded 200,000 in recent days, saying that travel restrictions tightened last month to contain tensions are now ineffective.

“Now that omicrons are widespread, these measures continue to impose significant costs on the travel industry with limited impact on case growth,” he said.

“So I can announce that from 4am (0400 GMT) in the UK on Friday, I will stop pre-departure testing, which will prevent a lot of people from traveling….”

Johnson only mentioned those who tested positive in the side-flow device to perform additional PCR tests “to help identify new strains at the border.”

But he also announced that he would relax testing rules on the general population of asymptomatic Britain to help mitigate fallout from record infection levels.

Asymptomatic individuals who test positive will no longer require confirmatory PCR testing from January 11.

Instead, people who test positive for lateral flow devices should immediately self-isolate without PCR confirmation.

A similar system will be implemented in Scotland and Wales from Thursday.

‘A balanced approach’

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) previously released the latest infection survey in the UK showing that more than 1 in 20 people in the week ending December 31 contracted COVID-19.

Johnson resisted calls to tighten restrictions despite Omicron surge. JUSTIN TALLIS AFP

An estimated 3.7 million people, up from 2.3 million the week before, according to ONS, the virus is considered one of the most reliable statistics because it randomly samples the population.

Unprecedented levels were highest in London, with an incidence of 1 in 10.

“COVID19 infection rates continue to rise across all age groups in the UK, with the highest rates still being seen among school-age children and young adults,” ONS said.

In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, where delegated governments have re-enacted some restrictions in recent weeks, the rates were slightly lower, from 1 in 20 to 1 in 25.

Despite unprecedented numbers, Prime Minister Johnson has decided not to introduce tougher restrictions in the UK, arguing that rising hospitalization levels and serious illness do not yet require more action.

Instead, he turned to so-called “Plan B” measures, which mandated wearing masks in most environments and recommending working from home whenever possible while strengthening vaccine booster programs.

So far, we’ve seen nearly 60% of adults 12 years and older get their third dose.

“This government doesn’t think we should shut our country down again,” he told lawmakers.

“Instead, we’re taking a balanced approach, using boosters’ protections and Plan B measures to reduce the spread of the virus.”

But in other UK regions, mandated governments in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast have all tightened the rules, enforcing restrictions on social and mass events after Christmas.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday that measures, including closing nightclubs and limiting gatherings, would remain in place until at least mid-January.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220105-uk-to-ease-english-covid-travel-curbs-as-infections-hit-all-time-high

