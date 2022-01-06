This Is Us Season 6: 8 mysteries to unravel before it ends





The beginning of the end is near! In just a few days, the sixth season of This Is Us will air on NBC, and fans will begin to say goodbye to the Pearson family, who we’ve watched go from childhood to old age (in a non-linear fashion) over the course of six years. But before we shed our last tears, showrunner Dan Fogelman has a lot of work to do, as he has posed various mysteries over the previous five seasons. The time for answers has come, and answers we will get!

The entire show appears to lead to a timeline of 2034, where the Big Three, their spouses, and children come together in the huge, beautiful house Kevin built to make his father’s dream come true. Matriarch Pearson, Rebecca, appears to be dying, and although we’ve checked off quite a few family members – Randall’s whole family is there, Kevin and his kids, Toby and Nicky – we’re still on the line. looking for a few others. It doesn’t even mention the Kate Bombshell that was dropped in the Season 5 finale. So let’s take a look at some of the biggest mysteries we still care about ahead of the Season 6 premiere.

(Image credit: NBC) Who is Kevin’s wife?

In the 2034 Flash, Kevin and his twins are there with Rebecca, and Kevin wears a wedding ring, but his wife remains unknown. As we all expected Kevin to marry the mother of the Madison twins at the end of Season 5, we were shocked to learn that we had skipped five years into the future for Kate and Phillip’s wedding, and this that we thought were Kevin’s vows were actually from his officiating speech.

In the current timeline, Kevin and Madison haven’t celebrated their wedding, but have they ever managed to work things out? They clearly still had a good relationship going forward, but was it romantic in nature or just good co-parenting? Has Kevin recovered with his first wife and childhood sweetheart Sophie? They always seemed pretty late-game, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see her again.

(Image credit: NBC) How do Kate and Phillip get together?

This was a big shock for Season 5. Kate and Phillip didn’t start teaching together very well, and while this situation improved when Phillip saw how good Kate was with the students, I would describe them. first relationship as “tolerant”. Take into account that Kate and Toby are still married in the current timeline and seemed to be solving their issues in the Season 5 finale – moments before we jump five years into the future to see Kate in a wedding dress and Phillip get together. calling Kevin. future brother-in-law. How? ‘Or’ What. Do. We. To have. Right here?

(Image credit: NBC) Where is Kate in 2034?

Randall convinced Toby to reunite with them at Kevin’s place in 2034 because “she wants you to be here.” But is it “her” Rebecca or Kate? Toby (no wedding ring) said he spoke to his son Jack, and “they” are on their way. It could be Jack and his sister Hailey, or Jack and his wife and child. It’s possible Kate might be with one of her kids – or with Phillip, of course – but we haven’t heard anyone ask, “When is Kate coming here?” which is worrying in a spectacle which devastates us every moment.

(Image credit: NBC) Is Malik the father of Deja’s baby?

The Pearson family tree is growing! We got a pretty solid glimpse of Randall’s daughters in a flash-forward, where we learn that Deja is pregnant, but hasn’t shared this news with anyone except her sister Annie. Did Deja and Malik go the distance? The teens saw obstacles in the road in Season 5, with Malik’s mother of the child wishing to be more involved in Janelle’s life, but Malik and Deja are both mature for their age due to their life experiences. , so it is possible that they are still going strong. Either way, if we’re considering a This Is Us spinoff, Randall’s daughters are there.

(Image credit: NBC) Where’s Miguel?

The final season of This Is Us will provide fans with “one of the saddest moments” when it takes a look at why Rebecca and Miguel lost touch after Jack’s death, and that’s before they don’t get together and end up getting married. So even though we know Miguel will play a key role in Season 6, we’re a little concerned that he won’t be the one at Rebecca’s bedside in 2034. Mandy Moore has added fuel to the fire of worry. with comments to EW that sounded something serious could happen. We wouldn’t be talking about the possibility of something happening to Miguel if nothing were to happen, would we? There’s a long-standing fan theory as to why Jack’s brother Nicky is the one who sits with Rebecca in the future timeline, which brings us to our next mystery.

(Image credit: NBC) Who is Nicky married to?

Nicky is shown in the 2034 timeline wearing a wedding ring, so is it possible that Miguel would die and Nicky would marry Rebecca? In her declining health, does she take Nicky for her brother? This theory bothers me enough, so hopefully Nicky’s love life goes in a different direction. In Season 5, we saw Nicky attempt to reconnect with Sally, “the one who ran away” when he was younger. Maybe we’ll see Sally appear in Season 6, or maybe Nicky is married to someone we haven’t even met yet.

(Image credit: NBC) Why is Randall a rising star?

At the end of Season 5, when Kevin prepares to celebrate Kate and Phillip’s wedding, we see a magazine on the dresser open on a cover on “Rising Star” Randall Pearson. We’re not just the stripped town councilor anymore, are we, Randall? So where did Randall’s political aspirations take him? Governor? Senator? President?! Whatever office it was, it would have my vote.

(Image credit: NBC) Who’s in the white car?

This is the most mysterious of mysteries, and just about any of the above questions could be answered. Randall tells Deja, “Look who’s here,” as a white car pulls up at Kevin’s house in the future timeline, but its occupants remain unknown. Is it Madison or Sophie? Is it Kate and Phillip, or Jack and Hailey? Nicky’s wife, maybe? Malik and Janelle? My God, this show loves to stress us out. As far as we know, we haven’t even met the mystery pilot yet.

We’re about to get the answers to all of these questions, and possibly more, because I don’t think this is the time when This Is Us is going to warp and stop shocking us with its twists and turns. The final season airs at 9 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Jan.4, on NBC. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what other shows will debut at the start of the Pearsons final season.

