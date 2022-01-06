In Britain, voices calling for Tony Blair’s knighthood to be revoked | political news





A petition to block a former prime minister’s citation for Queen Elizabeth II’s participation in the war in Iraq is gaining public support.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the UK have joined calls for the removal of the knighthood, citing former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s role in the war in Iraq.

An online petition had more than 700,000 signatures as of Wednesday morning, just four days after it was written in response to Blair’s being selected as the Knight’s Companion for the Garter on Queen Elizabeth II’s New Year’s list of honors.

The petition asserts that Blair is the most undeserving of public honor and that he should be held responsible for war crimes.

Tony Blair has done irreparable damage to the British Constitution and to the fabric of national society. He added that he was personally responsible for causing countless innocent civilian lives and the deaths of soldiers in various conflicts.

The former Labor leader, who served as prime minister from 1997 to 2007, has faced constant criticism in recent decades for his involvement in the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.

The invasion, which resulted in the expulsion and execution of former President Saddam Hussein from power, sparked years of conflict that plunged the country into chaos, killing hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilians.

To justify the invasion, Blair and then US President George W. Bush cast Hussein as a global threat with weapons of mass destruction, with Washington focused particularly on neutralizing the alleged threat since the September 11, 2001 attacks.

However, no such weapon was found.

Burns after reading Iraq war memos

Late on Tuesday night, as a campaign to remove Blair’s knighthood was speeding up, the UK’s MailOnline news website resurfaced allegations against Blair.

The site reports that his former aide ordered then-Defense Secretary Geoff Hoon to burn a memo written by then Attorney General Peter Goldsmith stating that the invasion of Iraq could be illegal in 2003.

At the time, the United States and Britain failed to secure specific UN resolutions providing international support for their aggression.

Hoon said he had heard from Blair then chief of staff Jonathan Powell that his secretary had read the memo and had to discard it. operation.

However, this order was ignored, and the memo was instead locked in the vault of the British Ministry of Defense.

Blair and Powell previously dismissed these claims as false, which first appeared in 2015.

The MailOnlines report found in a poll published by British polling firm YouGov that 63% of Britons oppose Blair being knighted.

The survey was based on responses from 2,441 Britons and found that most Labor voters also opposed the move.

Do the British approve Tony Blair to be knighted?

All British 14% in favor / 63% against

Laboratories voters in favor of 21% / against 56%

Voters against 10% in favor / 79% against https://t.co/m6rdgLa7sb pic.twitter.com/o5hX1YFXM4

YouGov (@YouGov) Jan 4, 2022

Despite growing public pressure that Blair’s knighthood should be revoked, several leading politicians have been vocal in favor of him receiving the honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

Incumbent Labor leader Kier Starmer, who has already been knighted by the monarch, and House Speaker Lindsay Hoyle made remarks on Tuesday defending the former prime minister’s deserving of the medal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/5/calls-grow-to-revoke-tony-blairs-knighthood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos