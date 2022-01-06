Officials at all levels linked to the U.S. Capitol riot will be prosecuted





WASHINGTON

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vowed that Justice Department prosecutors would prosecute officials at all levels responsible for the January riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump on the U.S. Capitol. United.

We will follow the facts wherever they lead for as long as it takes, Garland told lawyers and Justice Department staff a day before the first anniversary of the Capitol storming for hours, the building often. considered around the world as the symbol of American democracy.

Garland said more than 725 people who participated in the riot have been arrested, some accused of assaulting police, smashing windows and doors and ransacking Congressional offices, delaying lawmakers from certifying that Trump had lost his candidacy for re-election in 2020.

Garland did not name any targets for the ongoing investigation, but said: The actions we have taken so far will not be the last.

There can be no different rules for the powerful and the powerless, he said.

Some Democratic lawmakers have started to complain about the pace of the investigation and demanded that Trump and his key aides be held accountable for their attempts on January 6 to block congressional certification that Democrat Joe Biden won the election. presidential election in November.

But Garland said: A full account (of how the Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill was planned and unfolded) does not suddenly emerge. He said prosecutors had no agenda or assumptions, but had no higher priority than learning all they could about the riot.

We will follow the money, we will follow the facts, Garland said.

The Justice Department has given no public indication of how much it might attempt to hold Trump and his political allies responsible for the riot.

At a rally near the White House on January 6, 2021, before the riot broke out, Trump urged thousands of supporters to come to Capitol Hill and fight like hell to prevent lawmakers from certifying victory from Bidens.

Trump baselessly claimed at the rally, as he still does today, that the vote count was fraudulent and defrauded him for a second four-year term. Numerous recounts in major states on the political battlefield have shown that the initial vote count was very accurate and that limited errors would not have changed the outcome in Trump’s favor.

A select House of Representatives committee investigates the riot, fights legal battle with Trump over whether to hand over phone call tapes and key documents that could shed light on his actions before and during the chaos at the Capitol.

A U.S. appeals court in Washington ruled that the inquiry committee had a unique vital interest in seeing all documents related to the riot and its planning, but Trump appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the lower court ruling, saying its White House documents should be protected from public release.

Committee chairman Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson told talk shows on Sunday that the nine-member committee is particularly interested in why Trump has resisted pleas from his daughter, Ivanka Trump, Republican lawmakers and government officials. Trump administration officials for more than three hours to quash the protest.

Eventually, Trump released a short video calling on the rioters to leave the Capitol, adding: We love you; you are very special. ”

In the video, Trump mentioned the false conspiracy theory that he actually won the election, saying, “I know your pain, I know you are hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was an overwhelming election, and everyone knows it. Especially on the other side. But you have to go home now. We must have peace. ”

After the Capitol was emptied of protesters, Congress certified Bidens’ electoral victory in the early hours of January 7.

Trump initially announced that he would hold a press conference on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the riots, but canceled it on Tuesday evening and said he would speak about it at a political rally on January 15. Trump says he plans to mount a 2024 campaign to win back the White House.

Of the more than 725 people arrested to date, 225 have been charged with assault or resisting arrest. More than 75 of them have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon against police officers. Prosecutors said 140 police officers from the United States Capitol and Washington City Police were injured in the attack.

So far, Washington prosecutors have said about 165 people have pleaded guilty to various federal charges, ranging from misdemeanors to obstruction offenses, with 70 defendants receiving some sort of sentence. Of these, 31 people were sentenced to imprisonment and 18 were sentenced to house arrest, with the remaining 21 accused being placed on probation.

Some trials of the defendants challenging the charges against them are scheduled for next month.

