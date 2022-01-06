UK company rises to 20.5 million in debt thanks to lucrative Covid test deal | business





The two entrepreneurs, with no distinct medical backgrounds, made $20 million and could earn tens of millions more after acting as an intermediary between the U.S. company and the U.K. government, which has won 3.7 billion contracts to supply lateral flow tests.

Charles Palmer, with a background in real estate, and former shoe retailer Kim Thonger, are co-owners of Disruptive Nanotechnology, with only 85 bank balances and 3,592 debt at the end of 2019.

The company’s net worth soared to 20.5 million in the year ending December 31, 2020, including the first nine months of the coronavirus pandemic, according to accounts filed with the Company House last month.

Disruptive Nanotechnology, traded under the Tried&Tested name, is created by the California-based Innova Medical Group and is the exclusive UK and EU distributor for rapid antigen and antibody testing.

Palmers’ wife, Dr Rachel Limbrey, is a senior medical advisor to Tried&Tested and a respiratory consultant at University Hospital Southampton.

Innova has won nine contracts totaling $3.7 billion to deliver testing, thanks to Operation Moonshot, a plan by former Boris Johnson’s former advisor Dominic Cummings to conduct mass daily testing to reduce the need for stringent Covid restrictions.

Daniel Elliott, CEO of Innovas, said Thonger, co-owner of Disruptive Nanotechnology, who founded the company in 2016, has worked tirelessly to help Innova win its first contract.

Elliott said British officials were very surprised at the amount Innova could supply during a discussion held in August 2020.

I guess it was A-ha! He said it was because he was given a task that seemed impossible. We got several calls in 24 hours. And they keep asking. can you really do this?

The leak of classified documents in September 2020 revealed the existence of Operation Moonshot, described in a briefing report as the only hope of avoiding a second state blockade.

Johnson, who launched Moonshot some time later, described the initiative as giving people the freedom to socialize and get back to their normal lives.

In a matter of weeks, Innova won the first contract between September and early October for five shipments valued at $103.6 million. When it was over, a much larger second contract was signed for 496m. According to the contract announcement, they were unable to bid due to extreme urgency and global demand. On 18 December, a third UK contract was issued with Innova for $226 million.

Disruptive Nanotechnology, based in Harrow, northwest London, is said to receive a few pennies for each test Innova provides, an arrangement believed to be responsible for the increase in net worth first reported by the Daily Mail.

But this year could turn out to be much more profitable. The total value of the 2020 Innovas contract, which enjoys asset growth by Disruptive Nanotechnology, is $978.5 million.

Innova says it has won more than 2.7 billion new testing contracts since then and has provided testing to the public sector as well. Demand due to Omicron deformation.

The UK government has adopted the Innovas lateral flow test, but not the US regulator, the company’s domestic market. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled Innovas tests last year citing reliability concerns.

Innova said the test worked.

Both Thonger and Palmer, who appear to have played an important role in securing the supply of Innovas tests, have no health or medical background.

Thonger has over 20 years of marketing and branding experience with a series of footwear companies including Dr Martens and Dune. Palmer was a chartered surveyor who started his own real estate company.

Thonger founded the business in 2016, but has never published a full account due to its small size. They previously sold a technology called LightCleanse, which they claimed could be used to clean air and surface bacteria and viruses using titanium dioxide nanoparticles.

It’s unclear whether LightCleanse still works, but the cell phone numbers listed on the website are no longer active.

Palmer became Director of Disruptive Nanotechnology in June 2020, just before starting discussions with the government, and at some point in the year acquired a 50% stake in the company.

A spokesperson for Disruptive Nanotechnology said: Disruptive Nanotechnology provides products and services to hundreds of customers across multiple sectors including critical national infrastructure, oil and energy, education, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, events, sports, retail and media. provides

The terms of business with these customers are usually commercially sensitive, so Guardian staff and readers will not comment except that those customers are open and active and will benefit at some point during the day.

Partly due to our efforts, LFT [lateral flow tests] Widely available in the UK from September 2020. We are proud to know that as a result lives and livelihoods have been saved.

The Guardian asked Thonger and Palmer for comment.

