COVID recovery in US and China eclipses all others | Business | Economic and financial news from a German point of view | DW





The world’s two largest economies, China and the United States, have already passed their pre-pandemic highs, according to a key measure, helping to fuel the global recovery after COVID-19.

The Chinese economy is expected to have grown 10.6% for 2021 as a whole, compared to 2019, the year the coronavirus first appeared in Wuhan.

Data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, released in December, showed that China’s gross domestic product (GDP) was on track to hit $ 15.66 trillion (13.84 trillion) from $ 14.15 trillion dollars in 2019.

During the same period, U.S. GDP is estimated to have grown by 2% and is now worth $ 20.3 trillion.

However, even for the richest countries in the world, the post-pandemic recovery remains uneven.

Japan, Germany, UK and India lag behind

Japan, Germany and the UK, the other three top five economies in the world, have yet to fully rebound from the health emergency.

Japan’s total GDP is expected to be almost 3% lower in 2021 than in 2019, the German economy by 2% lower and the UK’s by 3.4%.

A major supply chain disruption is hampering German and Japanese takeovers, delaying shipments of raw materials and other goods around the world. The automotive sector has been particularly affected.

The UK economy has also been hit by shipping and other logistical delays, which have compounded the effects of the country’s departure from the European Union.

The economies of the three countries will have passed their pre-coronavirus highs by the end of 2022, according to projections by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

India is not far behind. While the Indian economy was expected to experience incredible growth of 9.5% in 2021 and 8.5% in 2022 (IMF projections), total GDP in 2021 was estimated at $ 2.71 trillion, or 1% less than before the COVID-19 hit.

How big was the blow the world took?

After the first lockdowns brought economies to a halt, data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development suggests total global GDP fell 9.7% in just six months.

It took six quarters for total world GDP to fully recover and surpass its previous record.

The total monetary value of world trade and services is now $ 94 trillion, according to the International Monetary Fund, and is expected to increase by a tenth by the end of 2023.

Global recovery depends heavily on the fortunes of the world’s two largest economies. Together, the United States and China account for 35% of global GDP, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Manufacturing, construction and mining are among the largest industries in China, while the wealth of the United States is made up of the finance, insurance and real estate sectors, as well as professional services and commercial.

The world’s five largest economies now account for more than half of global GDP, according to separate data from the International Monetary Fund.

A closer look at the fund’s pre-Christmas estimates by the Visual Capitalist website showed that U.S. GDP alone is greater than the combined GDP of 170 countries.

Swiss economist Dina Pomeranz noted on Twitter that France, a country of 65 million people, has a GDP similar to that of Africa as a whole, with a population of 1.4 billion.

Oil rebound helps struggling economies

Visual Capitalist revealed that the fastest growing economy in 2021 was Libya, which is expected to register an incredible 123.2% growth rate due to the rebound in the price of oil.

Guyana in South America was expected to achieve a growth rate of over 20% thanks to the discovery of large crude oil reserves off the Atlantic coast in 2015, the production of which began more than two years ago.

The semi-autonomous Chinese territory of Macau is also expected to experience a similar growth rate after the recovery of its gaming sector with the return of tourists from the mainland. However, Macau’s economy could still be hit due to China’s strict measures to contain new outbreaks of COVID on the mainland.

Other countries expected to grow over 20% in 2021 are the Maldives and Ireland due to the resumption of tourism for the former and because the latter is home to the world’s largest tech companies, which have announced windfall profits.

For comparison, China and the United States are expected to experience growth of around 8% and 6% respectively last year.

At the end of 2021, the world economy was about thirty times the size of fifty years ago and is expected to double again by 2050 to reach $ 180 trillion.

Edited by: Hardy Graupner

