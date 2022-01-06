My Top 5 UK Stocks for Passive Income in 2022





I am always looking for UK stocks to add to my passive income portfolio. I own a portfolio of income stocks that produce steady dividends to support regular income as well as high growth stocks.

As we begin 2022, I am looking for new stocks to add to this portfolio. And there are two companies that recently caught my attention. I will purchase everything from the companies outlined below for my portfolio.

5 stocks to build wealth after 50

As markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and many great companies are trading at discount prices, now may be the time for smart investors to make potential trades.

But whether you’re a novice investor or a seasoned expert, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a difficult prospect in unprecedented times.

Fortunately, the Motley Fool UK analyst team has put on the shortlist five companies that they believe still have significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval.

We were sharing the name in a special free investment report that you can download today. And if you’re over 50, I believe these stocks can fit into any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to get your free copy now!

UK Stocks for Income

First on my list is Infrastructure Investment Group 3i Infrastructure (LSE: 3IN). The company owns a portfolio of infrastructure assets worldwide. These are good assets to hold as an income investment because the contracts involved are usually multi-year and inflation-linked. This gives businesses a high level of visibility into their future cash flows.

These qualities, and the company’s progress in seeking new investments, have helped increase its dividend at a compounded rate of 6% per annum over the past six years.

Of course, past performance does not guarantee future potential. However, given the attractiveness of the company, we believe this growth is likely to continue. At the time of writing, the stock offers a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Issues the group may face include higher interest rates. This can lead to higher costs and reduce the amount of cash available to distribute to investors.

passive income growth

Also on my list is 4imprint (LSE: FOUR) which designs and manufactures promotional marketing materials. Unfortunately this has been a complicated undertaking for the past two years.

During the pandemic, companies had to significantly reduce their face-to-face marketing activities. As a result, the demand for promotional materials decreased. Revenue fell from $861 million in fiscal 2020 to $560 million in fiscal 2021.

However, a rapid recovery is expected over the next two years. City analysts reported revenue of $904 million in fiscal 2023. Profits are also expected to rebound, and the company’s dividend will rebound.

Analysts expect the stock to return 1.5% next year. It may not sound like much, but 4imprint’s balance sheet is full of cash and has plenty of room for further growth over the next few years. This potential is the main reason I like the look of the company for passive income portfolios.

The challenges we may face in the future include competition and additional epidemic restrictions. These headwinds can inhibit growth.

property income

One of the UK’s best stocks for passive income in my opinion is Big Yellow (LSE: BYG). Steady profit growth has made this self-storage company an earnings champion over the past decade. It has grown rapidly as management reinvested profits back into the business, increasing its book value by more than 100% since 2016.

As Big Yellow’s asset portfolio expanded, so did the organization’s income generation. Management has been able to increase the company’s investor dividend by 100% since 2016. The current stock yield is 2.3%. And as further development opportunities are planned over the next few years, this payout is likely to continue to grow as it grows.

Some notable challenges the group may face as we evolve include higher interest rates as it relies on debt to finance expansion initiatives. A higher interest rate can increase the cost of interest, reducing the amount of cash available for distribution.

international expansion

Some of the best UK stocks for income in my opinion are international growth stocks. HSBC (LSE: HSBA) is one of the best examples.

The Asia-focused bank is one of the largest in the world, and I think it has tremendous potential over the next few years as interest rates start to rise. As the global economy also begins to recover from the pandemic, the group should have many opportunities to expand its presence and increase lending to its customers.

These two-way tailwinds can help your business quickly expand its revenue stream over the next few years. And HSBC has always been one of the best UK stocks in terms of income, suggesting that it could increase dividends for investors as the group’s earnings grow.

At the time of writing, the stock offers a dividend yield of 3.6%. City analysts expect dividend growth of 20% in 2022, suggesting that the stock could return 4.3% next year. In addition to this potential income, HSBC is giving back cash to investors by buying back shares. This is why I think the stock is one of the best passive income stocks to buy.

Unfortunately, the growth of the company is not guaranteed for years to come. Potential risks include further epidemic restrictions and worsening relations between China and the United States, which could affect global trade flows.

UK stocks for income and growth

Moneysupermarket.com (LSE: MONY) is one of my top UK stocks for passive income creation and income growth. It also looks very cheap at its current level.

The company, which operates an online comparison site, is currently selling at a net profit P/E multiple of 15. This reflects the uncertain market sentiment about the business. Regulatory changes have damaged the outlook for comparative markets, and it’s unclear how much impact these changes will have on the company’s bottom line.

Still, I’m happy to get past these headwinds and buy stocks. Not only is the valuation cheap, but it also supports a dividend yield of 5.1%. Its cash-rich balance sheet and strong profit margin suggest it can sustain above-average dividend yields.

In addition to these potential earnings, there is also room for valuation revaluation. This can provide both income and capital growth in your UK stock portfolio.

Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Motley Fool UK recommended 4imprint Group, HSBC Holdings and Moneysupermarket.com. The views expressed about the companies mentioned in this article are those of the authors and may differ from the official recommendations we make on subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here, Motley Fool believes that taking into account a variety of insights can make you a better investor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.co.uk/2022/01/05/my-top-5-uk-shares-for-passive-income-in-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos