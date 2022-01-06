



In August 2021, the US military withdrew from Afghanistan after waging a war there for nearly 20 years.

In addition to Afghanistan, the United States has reduced its military presence in several other conflict zones in recent years. It increased the troop strength in Iraq from 170,000 in 2007 to 2,500 in 2021, and in Syria from 1,700 in 2018 to around 900 today. While these cuts may look like a US military withdrawal from the world stage, its presence abroad remains vast.

As political scientists, we examine the costs, benefits and perceptions of US military deployments abroad. Our research shows that while the scope and location of its deployments may change, the U.S. military remains an influential global player.

At the national level, pressures to reduce the defense budget make overseas deployments an attractive target to reduce. Internationally, opposition to hosting the US military can also increase the cost of maintaining bases.

In order for the United States to maintain its influence, it will have to adapt to these growing international and domestic pressures against its foreign military presence. Alternatively, the phasing out of its overseas commitments will make it more difficult for the United States to maintain its alliances and the international institutions it has created.

A history of deployments

U.S. military deployments and bases reassure allies, deter rivals, and support humanitarian missions and military training. They also serve as a command center for various operations, including the fight against drugs and the fight against terrorism. A base gives the United States the ability to credibly respond to emerging threats and crises in a region.

They can range from small listening posts with a handful of people to a virtual city like Camp Humphreys in South Korea, which is home to more than 35,000 military and civilian personnel.

We recently released updated data on the number of U.S. troops deployed overseas, based on reports released by the Department of Defenses Defense Manpower Data Center. Data shows that in 2021, the United States had 171,477 military personnel located overseas, a small death compared to 177,571 in 2020.

Beyond personnel, the United States has more than 600 locations used by the military in countries and territories. These sites range from larger bases and training grounds to smaller sites, including petroleum storage stations in Turkey and Portugal and military golf courses in Germany and South Korea.

The United States established its first permanent overseas military installation at Guantnamo Bay, Cuba, in 1898 at the end of the Spanish-American War. The US Platt Amendment stipulated the legal option for the United States to buy or lease land in Cuba in perpetuity. Notably, the Cuban government does not recognize the right of the United States to detain Guantnamo and does not cash monthly rent checks of US $ 4,085. Beyond that, with the exception of bases in the Philippines, US bases remained limited worldwide until WWII.

World War II saw the United States expand its grassroots network through aid agreements and the military occupation of Germany and Japan. More than 16 million military personnel have been mobilized for the war and an estimated 7.6 million have been deployed in conflicts in Europe, Asia and Africa. The bases of this period were established or leased in regions such as Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Guam.

After the war, the number of US personnel overseas declined around the world. Yet new engagements in North Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan have been accompanied by rapid and significant deployments in Asia and the Middle East.

A moving presence

While the United States has maintained a global military presence for the past 70 years, its approach has changed over time.

Deployments from 1950 to 2021 by country, using data from Allen, Flynn, Machain Martinez (2021). Michael A. Allen

Recently, US military deployments, many without a formal US military base, have been used to help counter China’s growing influence in Africa. Although China’s involvement in Africa has generally been economic, the establishment of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army support base in Djibouti in 2017, coupled with recent news of China’s plans to build its first Atlantic base in Equatorial Guinea, suggest that China may seek increased military influence. in Africa in the future.

By comparing the US military presence in Africa between 2001 and 2021, we can see an increase in the number of African states with US forces present. Notably, in 2007, the United States created Africa Command, a regional Defense Department command based in Germany, specifically responsible for operations and relations with all African countries.

The United States maintained a large number of small deployments across the continent during this time. Many are made up of special operations units and special forces focused on counterterrorism and military training operations. Djibouti is particularly noteworthy, as the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom all have military installations there.

Between 2001 and 2021, the United States significantly increased its deployments in Africa. Shrinking the US military footprint

The extent of the United States’ global military footprint has become increasingly controversial in Congress in recent decades and in some of the countries hosting American personnel.

The Trump administration has sought to reduce the number of troops in countries that have not increased their share of the cost of housing US troops.

The Biden administration has reversed some policies of the Trump era. For example, he stopped Trump’s planned troop withdrawal from Germany.

South Korean protesters hold placards showing a cartoon of US President Donald Trump outside a US Army base in Seoul in 2017. Jung Yeon-Je / AFP via Getty Images

Yet the Biden administration also continues to explore ways in which the United States might adjust its military footprint. The Department of Defense, in November 2021, announced the completion of its Global Posture Review, examining the US military presence abroad.

The preference of both administrations to reduce the number of personnel overseas is rooted in the political and financial costs of sustaining deployments. The ability to use new technology, such as drones, rather than people in combat operations, has also allowed US policymakers to move away from larger bases.

Instead of a massive complex like Ramstein Air Base in Germany which the Defense Ministry estimates at $ 12.6 billion, it can spend just over $ 100 million to build small sites for military operations. drones such as Niger Air Base 201.

However, if the United States is to continue to influence regional policy and use its military as a credible deterrent to rival powers, technology alone is unlikely to be enough.

Shared opportunities and pitfalls

We previously discussed how the United States gains influence and ease of operation in exchange for the defense of other nations. But this American gain comes with several costs for the host states.

Deployments can cause noise pollution, long-term environmental damage, opportunities for crime, and fuel broader grievances about imperialism and militarism. And they can generate traffic and accidents when local driving habits differ significantly from those American troops are used to, or when large and frequent military convoys pass through high-traffic areas.

Opposition movements built on grievances against the US presence fueled national movements to suppress US bases in South Korea and Japan.

In some cases, such as in the Philippines, these movements have been successful. Over time, once autocratic host countries have become democratic, like South Korea, and have made public support for civilians in host states essential if the United States is to maintain its troops overseas.

Growing foreign competition and growing domestic political pressures may reduce opportunities for the United States as it navigates new and existing hospitality relationships.

