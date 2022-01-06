



The Macan S is a very simple car to drive. It has good visibility and a compact feel, the engine is smooth and docile at low revs, changes are almost imperceptible in the automatic shift mode you choose, and it’s a lot smoother than the dual-clutch’ box from a few years ago. Put your head on the car and you’ll see a big but easy speed switch. The V6 turbo engine produces a high-performance but not too loud growl.

The Macan’s beautifully stable, sensitive and perfectly weighted steering combined with a reasonably compact size makes it easy to punt quickly on back roads. Unlike many Porsches, road noise is acceptablely well controlled (not best in its class). Perhaps it’s because the S has higher, more flexible tire sidewalls as it uses 20-inch wheels, unlike the GTS’s 21-inch.

It may sound like some kind of critique, but the Macan is a little too refined, too easy to drive, and hides its abilities too well. If you do a lot of city driving and don’t take advantage of the outside of the long-distance accelerator, you can count on you to be driving a much more basic member of the Volkswagen Group family. Not sure if that’s what Porsche buyers really want.

Of course, there are some pretty good treatments out there. The Macan is one of the few SUV models in the world, especially in the UK, with a Performance Driving Experience Center next to the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit. If you go to our Macan and climb with an instructor (as the owner invites you), you’ll soon find out that it’s capable of rivaling a sports car built for a decent purpose.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-review/porsche/macan/first-drives/porsche-macan-s-2021-uk-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

