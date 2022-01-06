NB US-131 closed due to crash





Authorities said one person was seriously injured while several others sustained minor injuries.

KENT COUNTY, Michigan Updated 3:05 PM

NB US-131 reopened after a multi-vehicle accident that closed the freeway for hours on Wednesday.

Police said one person was seriously injured and several others were slightly injured.

The highway closed just after 12:30 p.m. when police said a semi-truck had been jacked up, causing a chain reaction of up to 14 vehicles.

Northbound US-131 is closed following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The MDOT said the crash impacted NB US-131 at 100th Street, Exit 72 in Kent and Allegan County.

According to the latest Michigan State Police updates on Twitter, a semi-truck has been jacked up under 100th Street, causing a chain reaction involving 12 to 14 vehicles.

MSP asks all drivers to avoid the area.

Accident involving several vehicles on the B / W 131 at the 100th – PLEASE avoid the area !! Updates will be provided here as they become available. pic.twitter.com/XWB76JV1Yp

– @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) January 5, 2022

RELATED: Winter Weather Series Impacts West Michigan

If you are driving or planning to drive on the impacted highway, a detour has been displayed.

The MDOT asks drivers to take Exit 68 and turn right on 142nd Avenue. Then turn left onto A45 / Division St and head north. The A45 / Division St becomes Division Avenue at the Kent County line. Drivers will then turn left onto 100th St, then right onto NB US-131.

Disorderly winter causes several vehicles to crash into NB US-131

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

