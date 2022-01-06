UK government relaxes Covid testing rules and repeals need for PCR





People in the UK who test positive for a lateral flow test will no longer need confirmatory PCR to begin a period of self-isolation if asymptomatic.

The plan aims to enable them to return to work earlier and address the workforce shortage in key areas.

The prime minister is expected to confirm on Wednesday to convince his cabinet to stick to Plan B measures, while acknowledging that parts of health services will be temporarily overwhelmed.

The UK government is set to change its self-isolation rules to put pressure on businesses.

Health Minister Gillian Keegan told the BBC that there are no official news or updates of changes, but the government sees it as reasonable as the lateral flow test is considered accurate and there is no need to do anything unnecessary.

Acknowledging the pressure on hospitals, Keegan said: Hospitals are currently under extreme pressure due to the increasing number of benign cases and hospitalizations due to the Omicron strain, and are always under extreme pressure at this point.

A government source said the changes are being discussed, but details are still being finalized.

Asymptomatic people who currently test positive for lateral flow order a PCR test and begin a quarantine period only when a second result is obtained, effectively forcing a quarantine of more than 7 days.

The first minister is due to provide an update to the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, with John Swinney hinting that there may be changes to the rules.

In a speech yesterday, the vice minister said, “We are actively considering the issue of shortening the self-quarantine period.

“The First Minister confirmed this to Parliament at a virtual meeting on December 29, and details will be shared with Parliament at a virtual meeting tomorrow.

“Yes, the matter is under review.

Scotland is the only country in the UK requiring people to quarantine for 10 days.

The Scottish Tories have called for a change in the rule, and leader Douglas Ross said the rule should be reduced to seven days if two negative tests are returned in the last two days.

