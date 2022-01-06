Rocket attack hits base in Syria with US troops, officials blame Iran-backed militias





Rocket fire hit Green Village, a base in northeast Syria that houses US troops and the anti-ISIS coalition. The attack on Wednesday January 5, 2022 caused minor damage. US officials reported no injuries in the attack, but blamed Iranian-backed militias. (Photo by the Operation Inherent Resolve coalition)

US and partner forces were targeted with rocket fire at their base in northeastern Syria early Wednesday, US-led coalition Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement that blamed the militias supported by Iran for the attack.

Troops from the base known as Green Village reported no injuries in the attack which included eight rounds that struck in and near the outpost causing minor damage, according to the press release from the anti-Islamic State coalition. The attack came just a day after U.S. and coalition forces attacked several suspected rocket launch sites near Green Village, which would pose an imminent threat to base troops, officials said.

After Wednesday morning’s attack, coalition forces who are officially in Syria to eliminate the remnants of ISIS alongside the Syrian Democratic Forces retaliated with six artillery shells, hitting the area from which the rockets were fired. enemies have been launched, according to the coalition.

Army Major General John W. Brennan Jr., commander of Operation Inherent Resolve, said the attacks were launched by Iranian proxy forces from civilian infrastructure near Mayadin, Syria, and endangered civilians there and near Green Village.

“The coalition reserves the right to defend itself and to join forces against any threat, and will continue to do everything in its power to protect these forces,” said Brennan. “Our coalition continues to see threats against our forces in Iraq and Syria from Iranian-backed militias. These attacks are a dangerous distraction from our coalition’s shared mission of advising, assisting and enabling partner forces to maintain peace. lasting defeat of [ISIS].

Green Village is located just east of the Euphrates River in northeastern Syria, next to the major oil fields. It is run by SDF forces but is also home to several hundred US troops and coalition partners who are advising their Syrian partners there, defense officials said.

The latest attack comes amid a recent increase in violence targeting bases in Iraq and Syria housing US forces.

In Iraq, at least four armed drones were shot down in two separate attempts to attack Iraqi bases housing US forces on Monday and Tuesday, US and Iraqi officials said. The Iraqi government also reported a rocket attack on Wednesday on a base near Baghdad. No injuries were reported in these incidents.

The coalition’s statement on Wednesday marked the first time that U.S. officials have specifically pointed to Iran-backed militias for attacks in recent days. John Kirby, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, told reporters on Tuesday that those Iranian proxy forces were likely responsible for the attacks, but he also said he couldn’t conclusively say who was responsible.

The attacks took place around the second anniversary of the US drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds force. He was killed alongside Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iranian-backed paramilitary groups in Iraq.

Iraqi Shiite factions, aligned with Iran, have vowed revenge for the killings and have long called for an end to the US military presence in Iraq.

Kirby said on Tuesday that those vows and the recent incidents in Iraq and Syria show that US troops remain in danger, even after officially ending the US combat mission in Iraq last month. About 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq for a training mission. Several hundred US forces remain in Syria, but Pentagon officials on Wednesday refused to provide a specific total of US troops there.

US troops are clearly at risk in the region, ”Kirby said. “We need to take this threat very seriously. We always have the right to defend ourselves. ”

