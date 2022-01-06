Germanys Baerbock Warns of Russian Challenge on First Trip to United States | News | DW





On her first trip to Washington as German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock called Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders an “immediate and urgent challenge” from Europe and stressed that any further incursion in Ukraine would have serious consequences for Russia.

Speaking alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Baerbock warned that Russia would pay a “high political and economic price”.

However, Baerbock indicated that the United States and Germany did not fully agree when it came to supplying weapons to Ukraine. The United States sent arms to Ukraine, angering Moscow.

Berlin did not plan to export weapons, but Baerbock noted that Germany had provided a military hospital for the Ukrainian army.

After meeting Blinken, Baerbock also said that Iran had undermined a lot of confidence and that there was little time left to resuscitate the Iran nuclear deal.

What did Baerbock say before leaving for Washington?

Baerbock stressed the importance of transatlantic ties on Wednesday as she prepared to pay her first visit to the United States as a top German diplomat.

“The harder times are, the more important are strong partnerships and as Europeans we don’t have a stronger partner than the United States,” she said. “With my trip to Washington, I want it to be very clear […] what great importance we attach to transatlantic relations. “

German-US relations hit a relatively low point during the last US administration under Donald Trump, which was often seen as snubbing traditional allies. The current US government led by Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that it wants to restore these alliances to their old status.

Baerbock’s first official visit will be short and only last eight hours. It will include talks with Blinken and Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Baerbock (right) previously met Antony Blinken at the recent G7 meeting in Liverpool

Russia in focus

Baerbock’s visit comes as Russia has amassed troops near its border with Ukraine, prompting Western claims of a potential invasion.

She said that Europe and the United States both agree that Russia’s actions “come at a price” and that “the only way out of the crisis is through dialogue.”

“We are now entering a decisive phase in which important talks must take place at different levels. And although the formats of the talks vary, our messages as transatlantic partners to the government in Moscow are always the same,” he said. she declared. noted.

Despite Baerbock’s assertion of a transatlantic unit in response to Russia, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, intended to bring Russian gas to Europe, could remain a point of contention.

The United States has long opposed the project, saying it could lead to overdependence on Russia for energy needs, though it eventually reached an agreement with Germany on how it could go ahead in an acceptable way.

Baerbock’s own party, the Greens, shares American reservations, but his coalition partners, the Social Democrats, have always been among the pipeline’s biggest advocates.

Germany is also becoming increasingly dependent on imported energy as it shuts down its nuclear and coal facilities.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is completed but awaits final authorization

What else did Baerbock say?

The Foreign Minister said that the transatlantic partnership was important not only with regard to politics and security, but also with regard to economic issues and climate change.

“The strength of the transatlantic alliance is not measured in tanks and missiles, but above all in the way we act together when it comes to upholding fundamental norms of international law and upholding our common values. “she said before heading to Washington.

Baerbock also spoke of the storming of the US Capitol last January by rioters protesting the defeat of former US President Donald Trump.

Noting that her visit comes a day before the anniversary of the incident, Baerbock said she would discuss ways to defend democracy against external and internal threats with President Pelosi.

She also said that Germany will focus on international action to protect the climate during her year as the head of the G7, which began on January 1.

“And what is decisive with these issues too is that we will only be successful if we tackle the challenges together as partners,” she said, adding: “This also includes strengthening democratic institutions in our own countries and their visibility what enormous value they have for our lives. “

daily / dj (dpa, AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/germanys-baerbock-warns-of-russian-challenge-at-first-us-trip/a-60333477 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos