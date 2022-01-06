Pharmacies struggle to keep home Covid tests in stock amid omicron crisis





A sign at a CVS store in Brooklyn advising shoppers that there are no more home Covid-19 tests available on December 21, 2021.

Leslie Joseph | CNBC

George Panagiotopoulos is struggling to keep home Covid-19 tests in stock at the Broadway Chemists pharmacy in New York City as coronavirus cases reach new highs.

A shipment of 200 tests received the Saturday before Christmas sold out “within hours,” he said.

Panagiotopoulos, the owner of the pharmacy, had a list of 110 people waiting for him to restock home tests on the Tuesday before Christmas. This shipment of 150 kits arrived two days late and sold out within 48 hours, he said. Broadway chemists received another shipment of 150 tests on December 30, but most of them were gone within a day.

Friday afternoon, the pharmacy only had 20 to 30 tests in stock. Panagiotopoulos expects demand to remain high with the return to school after the holidays as parents seek to test their children.

Its experiment is taking place in Covid hotspots across the country as infections have reached record levels, in large part due to the highly contagious variant of omicron.

‘Tsunami of demand’ Bidding war

Abbott, which received emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its BinaxNOW home test in March, is experiencing “unprecedented demand,” spokesman John Koval said.

“We are sending them as quickly as possible,” he said. “This includes running our manufacturing facilities in the United States 24/7, hiring more workers and investing in automation,” he said.

Shaz Amin, the founder of a company that sells home tests online, said increased demand has allowed distributors to raise prices as buyers like his company, WellBefore, face a bidding war to ensure limited supply.

“No matter what we paid for the test kits a week ago, we are paying 25% more today,” Amin said. “Someone is in line behind us and says, ‘I’m going to give you another 25 cents to take what WellBefore’s allowance is.’ “

Amin said the shortage means Covid test kits are sold out before they arrive.

Advanced payment

Ryen Neuman, vice president of logistics at Sunline Supply and Arnold’s Office Furniture, a company that has turned to providing personal protective equipment and test kits for customers during the pandemic, said they would normally make a 10% deposit on an order for health and safety products and then the rest when it arrives.

But for Covid test kits, they “have to pay for 100% of the product before you even see it, look at it, smell it, anything,” because testing is so demanded, Neuman said, noting that he thinks the market for the kits will be “tight” for at least six months.

“It appears that production is unable to meet what the American population needs right now,” he said.

Several wholesale buyers have said they are trying to stock some of the lesser-known brands that have been approved for sale by the FDA and work the same as Abbott’s BinaxNOW and Quidel’s QuickVue. Neuman, for example, said some distributors of the more popular tests charge too much, making lesser-known brands more attractive.

Shortage of raw materials

Matt Regan, chairman and CEO of medical retailer Code 1 Supply, said Thursday that the kit’s component supply had dried up over the previous seven to 10 days. Regan said business partners told him there was a shortage of raw materials and that distributors were prioritizing orders from federal agencies over other buyers.

Three other companies that sell Covid home tests that have spoken with CNBC, including iPromo, Sunline Supply and the nonprofit Project N95, said they were also told that the Biden administration’s new plan to provide 500 million home tests to the public delayed theirs. expeditions. But the White House has said its plans should not hamper existing agreements between private parties.

“Because we have this additional capacity, we can make this purchase without disrupting the supply of existing manufacturers to states or organizations,” a White House official said in a statement to CNBC.

However, it’s difficult to speed up test manufacturing quickly, said Steven Tang, CEO of rapid test maker OraSure Technologies. There is a shortage of several components, he said, and staffing to add more shifts to produce more tests is a challenge with such fluctuating demand.

“In May and June, when we thought the vaccines would take care of everything, people started to decrease the amount of supply and the amount of work and shifts,” Tang said.

Then the demand for testing started to rise again as fall approached, he said. “Businesses, especially growing ones, thrive when demand and predictability are consistent. We are not in a consistent predictable situation right now. ”

Production accelerates

To be sure, manufacturers of test kits are ramping up production, and new companies are waiting for FDA approval to start selling their tests. Some wholesalers are therefore hoping that the coveted home tests will be more readily available in the coming months.

Amin, of WellBefore, said the nation would be in a “better place” for testing by the second quarter, if not sooner depending on when the FDA clears more testing.

Anne Miller, executive director of the nonprofit N95 project, believes the testing crisis will start to ease by the middle of the month.

Meanwhile, one of the nation’s largest test makers, Abbott, is increasing supply. It is targeting 70 million BinaxNOW rapid tests in January, up from 50 million in December, spokesman Koval said, adding that the company may also “expand considerably more in the coming months.”

-Sevanny Campos of CNBC contributed to this report.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: Biden administration to distribute 500 million free home Covid tests

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/05/drugstores-struggle-to-keep-covid-at-home-tests-in-stock-as-omicron-rages-across-us.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos