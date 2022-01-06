UK accused of killing target after drone attack on IS arms dealer | Islamic State





The UK is accused of reviving its targeted killing policy after it was revealed in late October that the RAF killed an Islamic State-linked arms dealer in Syria with a precision drone strike.

Reprieve, a human rights charity, asked what criteria were used to justify anyone who could target track and drone attacks, and asked ministers to tell the Commons why they believed the attacks were necessary.

The group’s comments came after a month after the attack, the Pentagon announced on its website that the crew of a Reaper drone armed with a 100lb Hellfire missile had tracked a known terrorist in northern Syria.

In a brief statement, the Department of Defense added: And at a safe moment, when the individual was alone on the field, he carried out a successful attack. The drone strike took place on October 25th and was unveiled on November 27th.

Subsequent reports from the Syrian for Truth and Justice (STJ) group concluded that the victim was Abu Hamza al-Shuhail, according to interviews conducted at the site. The protracted civil war in Syria, primarily the Islamic State.

Jennifer Gibson, who is leading the moratorium on extrajudicial killings, said: The announcement, published on the website of the Department of Defense on Saturday morning, appears to herald a new UK government targeted killing policy.

What are the criteria for tracking and killing? How did you decide that this man deserved to be assassinated? And why did Congress not consult or even notify?

The Department of Defense has not changed its policy and says the UK has a strong target removal process, operates according to strict rules of engagement and is fully compliant with international law. The spokesperson added that it has released regular updates on airstrikes on IS targets for full transparency.

The drone strikes on al-Shhail appear to have been carried out with Turkey. Shortly after the attack, Turkish ground forces surrounded a nearby farm and killed a gunman in a building connected to al-Shhail, including two unconnected civilians nearby, STJ added.

Al-Shuhail was recently smuggled out of Syrian Kurdish-controlled territory and relocated near Ras al-Ayn, a Turkish-controlled territory.

According to local reports, the Kurdish National Guard had asked arms dealers to help find IS cells in the area and where they hid weapons, a request that could cost him his life.

RAF fighters and drones have participated in more than 5,000 missions against IS in Syria since the House of Representatives voted in favor of military intervention in Syria in December 2015. The attack on Iraq was authorized in September 2014.

Reprieve believed the raid was the first track-and-intercept drone operation to target a British-recognized known individual after the death of 21-year-old British Reyaad Khan in Syria in August 2015 in a RAF drone strike. Different.

At the time, the House of Representatives did not vote for air strikes on ISIS targets in Syria, only Iraq.

Two weeks later, then Prime Minister David Cameron came to Parliament to justify a target he described as Khan’s targets were necessary and proportionate for Britain’s individual self-defense.

Cameron said that intelligence has shown that jihadists and other associates have plotted to attack high-profile public ceremonies, and that Britain has compiled a kill list of IS targets since the 2015 general election.

Reprieve hopes to be the subject of a question for Defense Secretary Ben Wallace when a recent drone attack appears on Commons on Monday. There is no immediate evidence that al-Shheheil had British ties.

