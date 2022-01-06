Director of US prisons resigns after crisis-filled tenure





WASHINGTON (AP) Federal Bureau of Prisons director resigns as his leadership comes under increasing scrutiny following an Associated Press report that revealed widespread problems within the agency, including a story recent detailing a serious misconduct involving correctional officers.

Michael Carvajal, a holdover from the Trump administration that has been at the center of a myriad of crises within the federal prison system, has told Attorney General Merrick Garland he is stepping down, the Justice Department has said. He will remain in the post for an interim period until a successor is in place. It is not known how long this process would take.

Its release comes just weeks after the AP revealed that more than 100 Prison Bureau workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since early 2019, including a director accused of sexually abusing him. ‘an inmate. The PA stories prompted Congress to investigate and prompted lawmakers to resign, including the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Carvajals’ tumultuous tenure included the rampant spread of the coronavirus inside federal prisons, an unsuccessful response to the pandemic, dozens of escapes, deaths and extremely low personnel levels that hampered emergency responses.

We are very grateful for the service Director Carvajals has rendered to the ministry over the past three decades, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement. His operational experience and intimate knowledge of the Bureau of Prisons, the largest component of the department, has helped lead it during critical times, including during this historic pandemic.

The administration had faced mounting pressure to withdraw Carvajal and do more to fix the federal prison system after President Joe Bidens’ campaign pledge to push for criminal justice reforms. The Bureau of Prisons is the largest agency in the Department of Justice, budgeted for approximately 37,500 employees and over 150,000 federal prisoners. Carvajal has presided over an extraordinary period of increased federal executions and a pandemic that has ravaged the system.

After the AP story was released in November, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin demanded Carvajals’ sacking. Several congressional committees have also looked into Carvajal and the Bureau of Prisons, questioning employees about allegations of misconduct.

In a statement, Durbin, D-Ill., Said Carvajal has failed to address the growing crises in our country’s federal prison system, including failing to fully implement the historic First Step Law, a bipartisan criminal justice measure passed under the Trump administration that was intended to improve prison programs and reduce sentencing disparities.

His resignation is an opportunity for new reformist leadership in the Prisons Office, Durbin said.

Carvajal, 54, was appointed director in February 2020 by then Attorney General William Barr, just before the COVID-19 pandemic began to rage in federal prisons across the country, leaving tens of thousands of inmates infected with the virus and resulting in 266 deaths.

COVID-19 is exploding again in federal prisons, with more than 3,000 active cases among inmates and staff as of Wednesday, up from around 500 active cases in mid-December. All but four BOP facilities are currently operating with drastic changes due to the pandemic, and many are on hold.

Carvajal also oversaw an unprecedented string of federal executions in the final months of the Trump presidency that were so mismanaged that they became virus super-spread events.

Biden administration officials have had discussions about whether to remove Carvajal in the spring, after the PA reported that many correctional officer positions are forcing prisons to expand the use of cooks, teachers , nurses and other workers to guard the detainees.

The agency’s workforce reached a critical point under Carvajal, and officers at several facilities staged protests calling for his dismissal. But Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco recently said she still trusts him.

Carvajal, an army veteran, rose through the ranks of the Bureau of Prisons. He started as a correctional officer at a federal prison in Texas in 1992 and served as director of the federal penitentiary complex in Pollock, Louisiana, before being promoted to regional director in 2016, deputy director in 2018 and director in 2020.

Carvajal’s departure has been celebrated by some of his own employees, who say the federal prison system has suffered under his watch.

Carvajal’s destructive actions have crippled this agency to the point of being uncertain, like a tornado leaving destruction behind, said Jose Rojas, a leader of the Federal Corrections Union. It was a shame for our agency. Good riddance.

