UK to suspend PCR testing for asymptomatic patients from 11 January





Across the UK, follow-up PCR testing of asymptomatic people infected with COVID-19 is temporarily suspended.

The UK Health Security Agency has agreed to a policy change for the millions of people who have tested positive for the virus by lateral flow.

The changes will take effect from 11 January in England and tomorrow in Wales and Scotland. The rules in Northern Ireland are similarly changed.

Currently, those who test positive through the lateral flow test (LFT) must undergo a follow-up PCR test to confirm the results.

After the rule change, people who test positive asymptomatically, accounting for about 40% of those infected with coronavirus, will no longer need this follow-up PCR test.

They should still be quarantined for at least 7 days, but from the date of the positive side flow test.

Changes last made in January-March 2021 will effectively shorten quarantine times as it takes several days to receive and wait for PCR test results. This could alleviate severe workforce shortages, including in the NHS.

It will also ease the demand for PCR testing after people struggle to get an appointment at Omicron Wave.

People with covid symptoms are instructed to undergo a PCR test regardless of lateral flow results.

The changes announced today are only temporary, and subsequent PCR tests will resume after the worst micron wave has passed.

PCR testing is restored when prevalence drops below about 1%. Currently, it is estimated to be more than 4%.

No10 acknowledged that PCR test changes are about making the best use of our test systems during times of high prevalence. A PM’s spokesperson said it would not be wise to use PCR capabilities to test for confirmation if there is too much demand.

That should ease pressure on the system, but it will raise fears of detecting Covid’s falling as the virus is rampant in the UK.

PCR tests are not only used to determine if people are positive, they are also used in the critical task of sequencing novel mutations in the coronavirus. You can’t do that with LFT.

The new system will also continue to rely on those who honestly report their lateral flow results to the NHS.

Labor party leader Pat McFadden has previously said the party will support change if backed by scientific advice.

But former Shadow Health Minister Justin Madders, a fellow front venture, tweeted:

“This is undoubtedly a bad idea,” said Dan Shears of GMB Union. “It hides the official figures and ensures that no asymptomatic infections are ever identified. It is also clearly recognized that the test system has been extended beyond its limits by Omicron.

Boris Johnson will host the PMQ at 3pm and will issue a coronavirus statement to Congress around 3:45pm today as Omicron cases surge.

The Prime Minister could also confirm changes to PCR testing and announce the cessation of pre-departure testing for people traveling to the UK.

He is expected to maintain the UK’s Plan B, which includes face masks to shops and public transport after this morning’s cabinet meeting, a COVID-19 pass in some places and telecommuting guidelines.

But despite the ambulance trust urging a series of hospitals to declare a major event and urge some heart attack patients to lift A&E, the PM is not announcing new restrictions and is hoping to ride the Omicron wave instead.

Johnson admitted in September that some hospitals will be temporarily overwhelmed, despite a promise in September that the NHS will do everything possible to avoid being overwhelmed.

Under the new system, Test and Trace contact tracers will contact and talk to people who have tested positive in the LFT in the UK.

Officials believe it will be a positive change as it can eliminate the step of waiting for PCR results and speed up the test.

Part of the reason for the change is that “false positive” LFD results are much less likely if Covid levels are too high.

This is because the probability of actually converting Covid is much greater than the probability of not having Covid, but it turns out positive on the wrong test.

Officials believe that approximately 99% of positive lateral flow outcomes are truly positive with a prevalence of 4%. With a prevalence of 2%, about 97% are true positive.

Professor John Edmunds, infection modeler at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said:

“When the prevalence is high and now incredibly high, almost everyone who tests positive for a lateral flow test will be true positive.

“You don’t need to verify this with PCR. This is a step that not only wastes time, but is also expensive and consumes lab resources that could be better used elsewhere.

“There are downsides to this change.

“There is slightly less information about the relative prevalence of the various variants circulating in the community because the PCR swabs have undergone genotyping and sequencing and the daily number of confirmed cases may require more careful interpretation.

“But overall, I think these shortcomings are worth it.

“Did we get the start date wrong for the self-isolation period calculations?

“Certainly, self-isolation should be counted from the first LFD-positive date (including release if PCR-negative).

“Calculating by PCR swab dates gives us a date for a positive test that can be confirmed, but if we had trusted the public’s honesty with the first LFD-positive 1 day and proposed now, it wouldn’t shorten our self-isolation time. A sensible approach was followed from the beginning.”

There are a few exceptions to the new policy. The following people still need to undergo subsequent PCR testing.

Prove that those who qualify to pay the 500 Test and Tracking Assistance should get paid. Some people participating in research or surveillance programs. Of the approximately 1 million people in the UK who will be receiving PCR test kits at home by mid-January, they are at a particularly high risk of becoming seriously ill.

Anyone who tests positive must be quarantined for 10 days. However, in England, if you have a lateral flow test on days 6 and 7, you can leave the quarantine after 7 days and both tests come back negative.

Dr Jenny Harries, UKHSA CEO, said, “While COVID-19 cases continue to rise, this proven approach means that LFDs can be used with confidence to display COVID-19 infection without PCR confirmation.

It is very important for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to self-isolate immediately. They should also order a PCR test at gov.uk or call 911.”

Health Minister Sajid Javid said: We have built the world’s best testing system and our testing capacity is the largest in Europe.

“This has helped save lives and protect millions of people from COVID-19. Together with vaccines and antivirals, they form an important line of defense.

As the number of Omicron cases continues to grow, the demand for testing has grown rapidly worldwide. Plans were being made to manage the demand for PCR testing in the UK so that testing would remain accessible to those who need it most.

But Layla Moran MP, chairman of the National Congress Group on Coronavirus, said: “With hundreds of thousands of new infections every day in the UK, another strain is more likely to appear here.

With effective sequencing and testing, South Africa was able to warn the world about Omicron.

“The danger with these changes is that we could miss out on new mutations that could be more lethal, infectious or even vaccine-resistant.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon has announced that Scotland’s Covid self-isolation period will be shortened from 10 days to 7 days.

Even close contacts who are under the age of 18 or who have been boosted are no longer forced to quarantine and must undergo regular LFTs.

Both changes bring Scotland to match the changes introduced in England before Christmas.

An additional 55m will be provided to support businesses struggling to cope with Scotland’s restrictions.

The first minister said: This phase of the pandemic is probably the most difficult so far.

“The most contagious strain so far, despite its reduced severity, is still making many cases that have the potential to overwhelm us.

