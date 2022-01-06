UK abolishes pre-departure PCR testing for travelers





(CNN) The UK has recently scrapped pre-departure PCR testing requirements for inbound travelers due to Covid restrictions at destinations.

From 7 January at 4am, fully vaccinated entrants and entrants under the age of 18 will be able to enter the UK without a negative PCR test.

Arrivals are required to submit a negative test within two days of entry, however, rapid antigen Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs) will be accepted from the same date and visitors will no longer have to quarantine until they receive their results.

However, if this result is positive, it should undergo PCR testing to help identify “new strains at the border.”

The move was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, who described the current pre-departure requirements originally implemented to control the spread of Omicron as “limited impact” and that Omicron is now the most dominant strain in the UK. explained. .

For unvaccinated or partially vaccinated arrivals over the age of 18, the pre-departure rules remain the same.

‘It’s no longer proportional’

Prime Minister Johnson said the deregulation would only apply to England, but other British countries are believed to follow suit, including Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Transport Minister Grant Shops tweeted: “We are removing the temporary additional testing measures introduced at the border last year to slow the entry of Omicron into the UK.”

“Now Omicron is the dominant variant and is widespread in the UK. These measures are no longer proportionate.

The rapid spread of the variant has led to several countries, including Germany, which announced restrictions on travelers to the UK last month. Unnecessary visitors to and from the UK.

Statistics from the Office for National Statistics estimate that around 3.7 million people in the UK will be infected with Covid-19 in the last week of 2021.

But Prime Minister Johnson ignored a proposal for another stringent lockdown, stressing that such measures would be “without cost.”

“They do devastating damage to our physical and mental well-being, our business, our jobs, our livelihoods and, worst of all, our children’s life opportunities,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“So this government doesn’t think we should shut down our country again.”

