Oil slips from month high after spike in US fuel stocks

OPEC + sticks to plan to increase production in February Data shows large increase in gasoline inventories in US

SINGAPORE, Jan.6 (Reuters) – Oil prices lost ground on Thursday, falling from their highest levels in more than a month after US fuel inventories rose amid lower demand.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $ 80.17 a barrel at 07:27 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 58 cents, or 0.8%, to $ 77.27 a barrel.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell last week as gasoline inventories rose by more than 10 million barrels, the largest weekly increase since April 2020, as supplies strengthened at refineries due to reduced demand for fuel. Read more

“The implicit demand for products, especially for gasoline, has collapsed, suggesting that the public is cautious about travel following the increase in cases of the Omicron variant,” said Caroline Bain, economist in head of commodities at Capital Economics in a note.

“These fears should persist for a few more weeks.”

The United States reported nearly one million cases of COVID-19 on Monday, setting a world record as the spread of the Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing down, while heavy snowfall also disrupted the traffic. Read more

Additionally, the minutes of a US Federal Reserve meeting that showed policymakers could raise rates faster than markets expected weighed on riskier assets such as oil.

On Wednesday, Brent and WTI futures hit their highest level since late November, with OPEC + ‘s decision to increase supply signaling fears of a large first quarter surplus. Read more

OPEC +, a group that includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, agreed on Tuesday to add an additional 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February, as it does every month since August.

“Our baseline now assumes that the alliance will phase out the remaining 2.96 million bpd of reduced oil production by September 2022,” analysts at JP Morgan said in a note.

“With signs of resilient demand for the Omicron variant, low inventories and increasing market vulnerability to supply disruptions, we see the need for more OPEC + barrels,” the bank said. JP Morgan predicts that Brent prices will average $ 88 per barrel in 2022, up from $ 70 last year.

Meanwhile, TC Energy’s (TRP.TO) 590,000 bpd Keystone pipeline resumed operations on Wednesday after a one-day shutdown, the company said, as parts of western Canada were struggling with a freezing winter. Read more

Reporting by Florence Tan and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

