Shawn Murphy has revealed that he received death threats after the British Championship controversy.





Shaun Murphy says amateur players shouldn’t play in big competitions after a shocking loss to Si Jahui in the first round of the British Championship.

Willie Thorne is famous for applauding after beating Stephen Hendry in 1986.

Shawn Murphy alleges death threats and verbal abuse after making his remarks at the British Championship in November.

Former world champion Murphy was eliminated by the 19-year-old with a 5-1 lead in the first round in York after a dramatic first-round battle with amateur player Si Jahui.

Murphy fought the level issue at 5-5, and the amateur player won in a tense decision frame.

The shocking exit sparked the unusual outrage at the 39-year-old who claimed that it was wrong for an amateur player to compete in a professional game.

Shaun Murphy’s remarks at the British Championship sparked death threats (

“It’s not fair, it’s not right,” he told reporters after the match.

“It hurts so much to lose to someone who shouldn’t even be in the building.

“I don’t know why we, as a sport, allow amateurs to participate in professional tournaments. This is our livelihood. This is our livelihood. We are self-employed, not contracted sportsmen. We do not play for the team.”

Cliff Thorburn thinks about gun trials and drug bans as she prepares to retire at the age of 73. Ronnie O’Sullivan compares herself to Tyson Fury in a bittersweet critique of her fellow star.

Nicknamed ‘The Magician’, Murphy had to withstand backlash, while Ronnie O’Sullivan criticized him for “getting another job” outside snooker.

He later admitted that his timing was inappropriate, but now he has revealed the extent of the criticism he has faced.

“I spent the first 24 hours in my hotel room blocking all the news calls,” he told The Metro.

“I wasn’t saying it to arouse interest, neither the lines nor the click bait, it was what I truly felt and I couldn’t believe how upset it was.

Amateur Si Jahui won the opening match of the British Championship 6-5.

“Not long after I caused a traffic jam on the highway, a man in the van next door abused me. I thought, ‘We just talked about snooker, I’m not the Prime Minister!’

“I received death threats a few times on social media, and people sent me all sorts of mean messages. It was an experience I didn’t want to repeat. I didn’t think I was that bad.”

After winning nine ranked tournaments under his own name, Murphy admits he regrets masking Jiahui’s huge win.

“The worst thing I felt was that it was a big game for him and a big win in his career and it felt like my words could have taken the light for him,” he added.

