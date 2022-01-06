Blinken says Russia faces ‘two tracks’ ahead of key US meetings next week





The top US diplomat said the path of “diplomacy and de-escalation” was one of two the US and the international community had charted for Moscow ahead of a series of meetings aimed at defusing a potential crisis then. that Russia assembles troops on the border with Ukraine. .

The other path was that of “deterrence, including the significant costs, the massive consequences it would incur if it renewed its aggression against Ukraine,” Blinken said.

Blinken made the comments days before a US delegation met Russian representatives in Geneva, the first of three engagements with Russia next week.

He said it was “important that we start these conversations”, but “if they are to bear fruit, if they are to show real progress, it will require de-escalation.”

“The real question is whether Russia is serious about diplomacy, serious about de-escalation,” Blinken said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday that the US-Russia talks are expected to focus on “a relatively small set of bilateral issues,” while subsequent meetings at NATO and the United Nations. for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will address broader issues. that impact Europe.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the United States plans to raise various Russian misdeeds, including its invasions of neighboring countries, use of chemical weapons and electoral interference, in pledges of Russia. next week.

“We don’t know what next week’s conversations will bring, but our approach to the talks will be pragmatic, results-oriented and we believe there are areas where we can make progress with Moscow, make some progress. they come to the table ready to do that, ”she said.

Blinken said on Wednesday that “if Russia is serious about pursuing diplomacy and de-escalation, there are things we can all do relatively quickly to build confidence and reduce some of our concerns.”

He did not give specific details on what these confidence-building measures might be.

“There are also issues which could be on the table and which would take some time to resolve, particularly with regard to arms control,” he said. “You can’t get an arms control deal in a matter of weeks.”

Speaking alongside his German counterpart on Wednesday, Blinken warned that a Russian invasion could mean the closure of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany.

He noted that the pipeline “is not crossed by gas at the moment and if Russia renews its aggression against Ukraine, it would certainly be difficult to see gas cross it in the future”.

“Some may see Nord Stream 2 as a lever that Russia can use against Europe; in fact, it is a lever that Europe can use against Russia, ”he said.

Blinken also condemned Russia’s “false account that Ukraine seeks to provoke conflict with Russia.”

“It’s like the fox is saying he has no choice but to attack the henhouse because somehow the hens are a threat to him,” he said. .

CNN’s Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

