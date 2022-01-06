Parthenon acquires RSM US Wealth Practice





Parthenon Capital, a Boston-based private equity firm, has entered into an agreement with Chicago-based RSM US LLP to acquire the wealth management practice of Top Five Firm.

RSM US Wealth Management LLC will be renamed Choreo LLC, with Choreo as the new brand name. The deal is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of the year, with a target date of February 18.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. RSM US Wealth Management had over $ 12 billion in assets under management and assets in advisory as of November 30, 2021. Parthenon predicts that all RSMs, approximately 140 wealth management professionals, will move to Choreo, where the team will serve as the basis for the future growth of the practice.

Larry Miles, a 20-year wealth management veteran, will become CEO of Choreo, while Dave Scudder, national leader of RSM US Wealth Managements, will move to Choreo with the rest of the wealth management team and become vice-president. Executive Chairman of Choreos Strategic Partnerships.

The deal is part of a trend by large accounting firms to enter into deals with private equity firms and other investment firms. In November, the wealth management subsidiary of Warren Averetts entered into a strategic partnership with Wealth Partners Capital Group and HGGC, in which they acquired a majority stake in Warren Averett Asset Management (see article). Other firms made deals last year with investment firms, including EisnerAmper with TowerBrook Capital Partners and Schellman & Co. with Lightyear Capital.

In this case, Parthenon is purely and simply acquiring the wealth management practice of RSM. We are incredibly proud of our wealth management team and their accomplishments over the past two decades, RSM Managing Partner and CEO Joe Adams said in a statement on Wednesday. We believe that the combination of the experienced wealth management team with the Parthenon and Larry Miles vision puts Choreo in a strong position for the future.

RSM US ranked No. 5 on Accounting Todays 2021’s Top 100 list, with annual revenue of $ 2.79 billion.

RSM and Parthenon said their clients will continue to work with the same wealth management team they know and will receive the same investment advice, financial planning and other wealth management services. During this time, customers can continue to receive taxes and other services from RSM US.

RSM US Wealth Management is a hidden gem in the industry, and we see exciting growth potential, Miles said in a statement. We were eager to take the business to the next level by investing in people, technology, recruiting and marketing, as well as entering new markets organically and through acquisitions. We look forward to building on the culture that has contributed to a strong wealth management team, and we are excited to drive growth that will create new opportunities for our professionals and generate added value for clients.

