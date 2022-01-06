Chip shortage to further hit UK auto market in 2022 – Industry Group





A vehicle is seen parked at the Vauxhall factory as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread in Ellesmere Port, UK, on ​​March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, January 6 (Reuters) – A global semiconductor chip shortage will continue to hit UK car sales this year and through 2023 after a severe hit to vehicle supply in 2021, an industry group said Thursday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) found that around 1 in 6 new cars sold in the UK in 2021 were electric batteries (BEVs) or plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and overall new vehicle registrations increased by about 1 percentage point. From 1.65 million units in 2020 to 1.63 million units.

“It’s not a good year,” SMMT’s CEO Mike Hawes said, referring to the impact on sales of the chip shortage that has hampered the post-pandemic recovery.

A shortage of chips used in everything from brake sensors to power steering to entertainment systems has forced automakers around the world to cut or halt production and drive up prices for both new and used cars amid strong consumer demand.

Hawes said the average vehicle would require between 1,500 and 3,000 semiconductor chips.

“We think there is still demand and demand is still strong,” Hawes said. The general view is that chip shortages will undermine the market through 2022, he added, “and will continue through 2023.”

Prior to the most recent coronavirus surge, SMMT predicted that UK car sales in 2022 would sell 1.96 million units, below normal utilization of around 2.3 million units.

SMMT showed that all-electric BEVs accounted for 11.6% of sales in 2021, more than cumulative sales from 2016 to 2020. In December, BEVs accounted for about a quarter of UK car sales.

PHEVs, which combine batteries and internal combustion engines, accounted for 8.9% of sales in 2021.

The UK government plans an effective ban on pure fossil fuel models by 2030. However, SMMT said more action is needed to lower electric vehicle prices and improve charging infrastructure, especially on-street charging.

Across Europe and the United States, providing charging to people who park their cars on the streets is a major challenge. read more

Hawes said the cost of the car and charging issues are “the biggest barriers to people considering this type of purchase.” “We are not where we should be.”

Reported by Nick Carey, edited by Elaine Hardcastle

