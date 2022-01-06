



More than 40% of Americans still don’t believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election despite no evidence of widespread electoral fraud, according to a new Axios-Momentive poll.

The poll, released on the eve of the first anniversary of the attack on Capitol Hill by a pro-Trump mob, found that 55% of those polled believe Biden won the election. That figure has barely changed since the 2020 Axioss poll, released shortly before the insurgency. That poll, released in 2020, found that 58% said they accepted Biden as the legitimate winner in the presidential election.

Despite Bidens’ nomination, the attack on Capitol Hill, and the multiple investigations that have debunked the lies pushed by the former president that the election was stolen, the poll suggests the same level of doubt persists.

It’s disheartening that this shocking thing we all witnessed last year hasn’t changed people’s perceptions, Laura Wronski, senior director of scientific research at Momentive, told Axios.

A majority of Americans also said they expected a repeat of the deadly Jan.6 attack in the coming years.

The polls, conducted Jan. 1-5 this year, surveyed nearly 2,700 adults and found that nearly 57% about half of Republicans and seven in 10 Democrats believe events similar to the attack are likely to to reproduce.

In addition, nearly two-thirds, or 63%, said the Jan.6 attack had at least temporarily changed their perception of their democratic government. A third said these changes are temporary. Almost as many, 31%, said these changes are permanent.

About 37% of those polled said they had lost faith in America’s democracy (48% of Republicans and 28% of Democrats), while 10% said they never trusted the system. Forty-nine percent said they had faith.

Fifty-eight percent of Americans said they supported the investigative work of the special House committee to investigate the riot. Eighty-eight percent of Democrats support the survey, compared to 58% of independents and 32% of Republicans.

Just over half of American adults, 51%, said individuals associated with the insurgency should face criminal penalties if they refuse to comply with subpoenas.

Republicans have also been found to be three or four times more likely than Democrats to say that voter fraud is a problem in their state, despite the fact that such claims have been completely debunked.

Wronski said she believes the poll results show Biden hasn’t done enough to tackle disinformation, or that they show he never stood a chance.

She added: The partisan divide is always history.

This article was amended on January 6, 2022 to correct the party distribution of responses related to support for the House Select Committee inquiry and faith in American democracy.

