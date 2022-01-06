Trucks stuck at British border after new post-Brexit IT system failure





3 min read05 January

The UK government is being urged to quickly identify pressing issues with the new post-Brexit IT system that has made trucks out of the UK.

Logistics president Jon Swallow with nearly 40 years of industry experience said one of his HGVs had docked in the French port of Dunkirk for three days Wednesday morning due to problems with the Goods Vehicles Movement System (GVMS). Imports from the European Union must now be processed using GVMS.

The system, launched by the HMRC on January 1, is one of the first tranches of new controls on EU imports to be phased in through 2022, when physical inspections do not begin until July 1.

Truck drivers are required to submit information about the goods they bring into the UK from the block in exchange for an effective barcode that can cross borders.

However, the company reported that drivers who had difficulties uploading information or denied a reference code in the system were denied travel authorization.

A spokesperson for the HMRC responsible for post-Brexit management at the border said: “As merchants and transporters adapt to the new controls, we are aware of some issues of user error in some of the new customs procedures, which we expected and will continue to do.” Addressing”.

Swallow, who runs global logistics company Jordon Freight, said it wasn’t a simple case of “user error” where traders weren’t using the new system correctly because government officials themselves couldn’t explain what was wrong.

“The delay is not the most frustrating thing. The frustration is that no one can tell us what the problem is,” Swallow told PoliticsHome on Wednesday morning.

“We’re asking a technical question, but we don’t have an answer at the moment.”

European logistics specialist Swallow said it was unable to access the HMRC website when asking for help and was unable to obtain the necessary information from HMRC’s customs helpline.

“Recently, I’ve done everything, but for a day and a half I haven’t been able to figure out the problem, resulting in hundreds to thousands of lost earnings,” he said.

Angelos Panayiotou, who runs Windfall Logistics, told Bloomberg on Tuesday that she received an error message stating that an iced tea shipment to the UK was stranded in the EU, despite uploading accurate information from GVMS.

“There is no one to help,” he told the publication. “You have a driver stuck in a port that cannot move.”

Industry insiders hope that the GVMS issue that has arisen will be resolved by officials in the next few days.

Labor’s shadow cabinet minister Jenny Chapman said the difficulties faced by businesses trying to bring goods into the UK were “another example of the Conservative’s poor planning and incompetence”.

She told PoliticsHome: “The government thinks they can just say ‘Brexit done’, but there are no plans to make Brexit work.

“Labor will work closely with industry to address these issues as we shape a new future outside the EU.”

The industry doesn’t expect to get a clear picture of how the new paperwork will affect cross-border flows until the end of the month, as trade volume in the first week of the calendar year is lower than usual and it is difficult to draw conclusions.

However, there have been warnings that the additional costs and complexity associated with bringing goods to the UK will reduce the choice in UK supermarkets as some European companies have decided to abandon the market entirely.

Politics Home Newsletter

PoliticsHome provides high-quality, original reporting and analysis, providing the most comprehensive coverage of UK politics anywhere on the web.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politicshome.com/news/article/gvms-paperwork-customs-border-delay-brexit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos