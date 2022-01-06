Jen Psaki dismisses Russian claims US is behind unrest in Kazakhstan





As more violent protests erupted in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted the United States had nothing to do with the unrest in the former Soviet republic, calling the rumors false Russian claims.

We are monitoring reports of protests in Kazakhstan. We support calls for calm, for protesters to speak out peacefully and for authorities to exercise restraint, Psaki told reporters during his regular briefing.

There are some crazy Russian claims that the United States is behind this. Just let me take this opportunity to present this as absolutely bogus and clearly as part of the standard Russian disinformation manual.

Hours earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency as government buildings were attacked across the city of Almaty. Soon after, Prime Minister Askar Mamin’s government announced his resignation, but Tokayev said ministers would stay in office until a new cabinet was formed, making it uncertain whether the resignation will have a significant effect.

The violent protests were sparked by a significant increase in fuel prices. The price of liquefied gas, mainly used for heating and cooking, doubled to 120 tenge ($ 0.27) per liter. In Kazakhstan, the minimum wage is 42,500 tenge ($ 98) per month.

Jen Psaki called the rumors of US involvement crazy Russian claims.EPA / Chris Kleponis / POOL

The unrest comes against a backdrop of growing tensions between Russia and another neighbor, Ukraine.

Throughout 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged NATO and the United States to promise not to let Ukraine join the transatlantic alliance while simultaneously increasing Russia’s military presence along its border. western.

Putin has repeatedly called for security guarantees, telling President Biden as recently as last month that Russia needs legally binding agreements on the requests.

A police car burns down during a demonstration against the increase in LPG prices following the decision of the Kazakh authorities to lift the price cap on liquefied petroleum gas in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 5, 2022. / Pavel Mikheyev

In turn, the United States has warned Russia against invading Ukraine, as many fear a resumption of 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed the province of Crimea.

In a December 30 call between Biden and Putin, the US president urged Russia to defuse tensions with Ukraine “and warned that” the United States and its allies and partners would react decisively if Russia invaded Ukraine further, according to Psaki.

From January 10, Russia and the United States will hold security talks in Geneva to discuss Moscow’s request. NATO will then meet with Russia two days later, followed by another meeting with other European allies on January 13.

Russia is very familiar with our positions, which are based on the fundamental principles of European security which they once accepted, Psaki said on Wednesday, “including that borders cannot be redrawn by force, and countries have the sovereign right to determine with whom they associate.

Riot police prepare to block protesters in central Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 5, 2022.AP Photo / Vladimir Tretyakov

We don’t know what next week’s conversations will bring, she added. But our approach to the talks will be pragmatic, results-oriented, and we believe there are areas where we can move forward with Moscow, make progress if they come to the table ready to do so. And that is obviously the nature of diplomacy.

With post wires

