US Equity Futures Mixed After Fed-Inspired Nasdaq Pull Out





U.S. equity futures were mixed on Thursday after tech stocks suffered their worst hammer in months after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest rate-setting meeting were released, which showed even more nervousness towards inflation than traders expected.

What’s Happening Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average YM00, + 0.09%, rose 71 points, or 0.2%, to 36,362. S&P 500 ES00 futures, + 0.29% edged down 1.5 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,691. Nasdaq-100 NQ00 futures, + 0.34% were down. lost 81.25 points, or 0.5%, to 15,685.25.

On Wednesday, the Dow DJIA Industrial Index, -0.11%, lost 392 points, or 1.1%, while the S&P 500 SPX, + 0.11%, fell 1.9% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP, + 0.13%, slipped 3.3%. For the Nasdaq, this is the worst one-day percentage drop since February 25.

What are the market drivers

Markets were rocked by the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in mid-December, which showed officials were not only talking about faster and more frequent interest rate hikes, but also about ‘A more aggressive reduction in its balance sheet by $ 89 trillion than last time, it reduced it.

Clearly, the Fed is going to raise its rates. The Fed will normalize the portfolio, former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox Business Network. It’s just how fast or how fast they do it. And, look, I think in 18 months we’ll be sitting with 3% of the 10-year Treasury.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury TMUBMUSD10Y, 1.731%, was 1.74% on Thursday morning.

Growth stocks suffered more. The ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, -0.48%, a proxy for highly speculative tech companies, fell more than 7% on Wednesday.

Growth companies had been the main beneficiaries of extraordinarily low real and nominal interest rates, which pushed valuations to high levels. As the Fed begins to normalize its policy, it makes sense that these stocks face the strongest headwinds, similar to what we saw on Wednesday. In the US stock market, we continue to have a preference for value stocks over growth stocks, said Mark Haefele, investment director for global wealth management at UBS.

Futures remained mixed after data showed early jobless claims edged up last week to 207,000, but remained near a 52-week low. Claims increased from 200,000 revised the previous week. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expected initial claims to total 195,000 seasonally adjusted in the seven days ended Jan. 1.

Which companies are targeted? Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY, + 13.06%, initially fell in pre-market trading after the retail company reported a surprise third-quarter tax loss and sales that exceeded expectations . But stocks have rebounded and are up more than 8% in recent action. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA, -2.24%, shares rose more than 4% after the drugstore retailer reported better-than-expected first quarter tax results and raised its guidance for the full year. How are other assets traded? The ICE US Dollar DXY Index, -0.14%, a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was little changed. Oil futures posted strong gains, with the US benchmark CL00 + 2.76% up 2.5% after closing at a six-week high on Wednesday. GC00 gold futures, -1.67% fell 1.9%. Bitcoin BTCUSD, -1.65% was down 1.5%. The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP, -1.21% was down 1.1%, while the London FTSE 100 UKX, -0.86% was down 0.7%. The Shanghai Composite SHCOMP, -0.25% fell 0.3%, while the Hang Seng HSI index, + 0.72%, rose 0.7% and the Japanese Nikkei 225 NIK, -2.88 % fell 2.9%.

