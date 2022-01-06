Coronavirus: 1.3 million people estimated to suffer from long COVID-19 in UK, ONS figures show | UK News





According to data from the UK Statistics Office (ONS), around 1.3 million people living in the UK are suffering from a long, self-reported COVID-19.

The figures valid from 9 November to 6 December represent approximately 2% of the population.

According to ONS, the prevalence of long self-reported COVID-19 remained highest in those who:

Women 35 to 69 years of age Living in poorer areas Working in health, social welfare or education and education Have a health condition or disability that limits other activities

And 64% of people with COVID-19 with a long self-report period said their symptoms affected their daily activities, and 20% said they had put “heavy” restrictions on their daily activities.

Long-term coronavirus symptoms vary from person to person, but many people who experience symptoms do not need hospital treatment.

Some studies have found that 10% of people with mild COVID-19 will get COVID-19 longer, while other studies have estimated that up to 35% will do so.

What is Long COVID?

Daily activity ‘limited’

The latest ONS figures show that 270,000 (21%) of people with long-term self-reported COVID-19 had or were suspected of having first had COVID-19 within 12 weeks before.

And about 892,000 (70%) first got the virus at least 12 weeks ago, and 506,000 (40%) first got the virus at least 1 year ago.

The report found that symptoms negatively affected daily activities in approximately 809,000 people (64% of people with long-term self-reported COVID-19), with 247,000 (20%) reporting daily activities. very limited”

The most common symptoms continued to be reported in those who had a long-term coronavirus infection (51%) were fatigue (51%), loss of smell (37%), shortness of breath (36%), and difficulty concentrating (28%).

Symptoms of long COVID

While some people’s symptoms of COVID-19 continue, others experience new problems a few weeks after they see them subside and think they’ve recovered. Many have described symptoms as appearing and disappearing over the past few months.

The following are some of the reported symptoms.

– Hair loss, skin rash

– Depression, anxiety and cognitive impairment. Persistent headache, sometimes severe

– Lymphadenopathy (a disease of the lymph glands, usually causing abnormal swelling)

– Loss or changes in smell and taste over a long period of time

– Respiratory problems

– Cardiovascular symptoms and disorders – Chest tightness, acute myocarditis and heart failure

– Liver and kidney dysfunction

– Gastrointestinal disorders with diarrhea

– Inflammatory diseases Myalgia, multisystem inflammatory syndrome, Guillain-Barré syndrome, neuromuscular atrophy

– coagulation disorders and thrombosis

ONS analysis is based on 351,850 responses to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Investigation (CIS) collected over a four-week period through December 6, 2021.

Self-reported long COVID was defined as symptoms lasting more than 4 weeks after the first suspected infection of COVID-19 not explained by something else.

Vaccines ‘reduce’ the likelihood of long-term COVID-19

Dr David Strain, senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter, said the data suggest that the vaccination program reduces people’s risk of contracting COVID-19 for a longer period of time.

“The fact that this number did not increase proportionally to the number of cases in Delta we saw last year supports the hypothesis that a highly successful immunization program, in addition to reducing the risk of hospitalization, reduced the risk of developing long-term coronavirus and acute illness,” he said. death, or those who remain with these long-term symptoms, continue to improve and ultimately resolve, even if they exceed 12 months.

“It’s likely a combination of the two, which is good news in both cases.”

He added, however, that the “strict warning” has severely affected daily activities in the three months after more than 800,000 people contracted COVID-19 in the previous epidemic, and nearly 250,000 reported a dramatic impact on their quality of life. life.

“As we see the number of Omicron’s cases continue to rise, we must be wary that relying purely on hospitalizations and deaths to measure the risk of COVID-19 could significantly underestimate the public health impact of our current COVID strategy,” he said. do,” he added.

