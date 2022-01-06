U.S. Figure Skating Championships TV program, live streams to watch 2022 Olympics qualifying





The last figure skating competition before the 2022 Winter Olympics begins Thursday, Jan.6 in Nashville, Tenn. The US figure skating championships run until Sunday.

The official United States skating team will be announced after the championships this weekend. The winners of the competition are not automatically integrated into the squad, but it does matter in the final decision of who will be on the squad and travel to Beijing in a few weeks. 16 spots are open for the US figure skating team, and the performances of competitors from the past two years are taken into account.

Over the three days of competition there will be eight events in total. Two events will be held Thursday and Friday each, three events will be held Saturday, while the men’s free skate will close the weekend on Sunday.

Sporting News tells you how to watch each of the figure skating events throughout the championship this weekend.

How to watch the US Figure Skating Championships TV Channels: NBC, USA Network

NBC and USA Network will both feature different events at the US Figure Skating Championships. USA Network will present five events from Thursday to Saturday, while NBC will present three events from Friday to Sunday.

NBC is the home of Olympic Games coverage in the United States.

2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Calendar

The championships will start on Thursday January 6 and end on Sunday January 9. Coverage starts at different times each day, so here’s a full schedule of events and what times to tune in.

Thursday January 6

Event Time (ET) TV Channel Pair Short Program 4:45 p.m. USA Network Women’s Short Program 7:30 p.m. USA Network

Friday January 7

Event Time (ET) Rhythm Dance TV Channel 3:00 p.m. USA Network Women’s Free Skating 7:30 p.m. NBC

Saturday January 8

Event Time (ET) TV Channel Men’s Short Program 3:00 p.m. Free Skating NBC Pairs 6:45 p.m. USA Network Free Dance 8:25 p.m. USA Network

Sunday January 9

Time of Event (ET) TV Channel Men’s Free Show 12:15 p.m. Live broadcast of the NBC US Figure Skating Championships

NBC Peacock’s streaming service will show all events throughout the Championships. They will also have a training camera that fans can watch on their app.

Additionally, viewers can watch the US Figure Skating Championships live on fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Results of the American Figure Skating Championships Thursday, January 6 Event 1st place 2nd place 3rd place Short pair program – – – Short program for women – – – Friday January 7 Event 1st place 2nd place 3rd place Rhythmic dance – – – Women’s free skating – – – Saturday, Jan 8 Event 1st place 2nd place 3rd place Men’s short program – – – Free pair skating – – – Free skating – – – Sunday January 9 Event 1st place 2nd place 3rd place Men’s free skating – – –

