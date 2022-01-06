Abolition of pre-departure screening for vaccinated persons





Lateral flow testing may be used in lieu of PCR testing in eligible travelers who have completed the immunization and who are 5 years of age or older, on day 2 or earlier. Eligible travelers who have been fully vaccinated and under the age of 18 no longer need to undergo pre-departure screening or self-quarantine upon arrival. Returning to pre-Omicron travel rules in the UK Omicron is the dominant variant in the UK and is widespread among the community.

From 4am on Sunday 9 January, travelers 5 years of age and older who have been fully vaccinated can have a lateral flow test instead of PCR on or before the 2nd day of arrival in the UK. The side flow test for travel can be booked from Friday, January 7th and can be taken until the end of two days upon arrival.

Vaccinated passengers under the age of 18 and passengers under the age of 18 will no longer have to undergo pre-departure screening or self-isolation when arriving in the UK from 4am on Friday 7 January, but will continue to be screened upon arrival.

Data show that Omicron is the dominant strain in the UK and is widespread in the community. Now proportional to the careful reduction of testing measures at the border.

Anyone who tests positive for a lateral flow test should immediately self-isolate and order an NHS PCR test from GOV.UK. Positive PCR tests on arrival are sequenced to understand whether and where mutations are appearing globally to protect the UK public.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

As we learn more about the Omicron variant, it makes sense to continue reviewing to ensure testing and border measures are balanced.

The steps taken will make travel easier for people while protecting the British people from the virus.

Omicron continues to be a serious threat and it is important that travelers continue to be screened. The most important thing anyone who has not yet vaccinated can do is bring a vaccine to market.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said:

I have always said that I will not maintain international travel restrictions any longer than necessary to protect public health.

That’s why we eliminated the temporary additional testing measures we introduced for Omicron in November to make travel easier and cheaper for vaccinated passengers, and has given the travel industry a boost as we enter the peak season for bookings for the new year. .

We want to provide more robust information to passengers and businesses and will be conducting a full review of our international travel arrangements for 2022 by the end of this month.

Dr Susan Hopkins of the UK Health Security Agency said:

It is important that anyone who tests positive for a lateral flow test on day 2 should self-isolate immediately and order a PCR from GOV.UK. All travel PCRs containing high amounts of virus are sequenced to help understand whether new mutations are emerging around the world and entering the UK.

Everyone must continue to wear face coverings where necessary, wash hands regularly, and work from home to help prevent the spread of the virus and keep loved ones and communities safe.

NHS Test and Trace lateral flow tests cannot be used for international travel, so lateral flow tests for international travel must be purchased from a private provider. Passengers who have already purchased PCR for travel can continue to use PCR, eliminating the need to purchase another test.

Passengers who have not been vaccinated must continue to undergo pre-departure testing, PCR testing on 2 or earlier, or after 8 days, and must self-isolate for 10 days. Disabling testing remains an option for people who have not been vaccinated to shorten their self-isolation period.

Vaccinations for entry into the UK from 4 am on Monday 10 January in more than 15 countries and territories including Bhutan, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Fiji, Iraq, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Northern Cyprus, Palau and Papua. Certificates are accepted. New Guinea, Paraguay, Solomon Islands, Gambia, Uzbekistan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently approved the WHO Emergency Use List (EUL) for two versions of the Novavax vaccine, named Covovax and Nuvaxovid. Therefore, eligible travelers who have received one of these vaccines will be accepted for international travel to the UK from 4am on Monday 10 January.

No countries have been added to the UK Travel Red List and are pending. A further review of all travel arrangements will take place later this month, and our long-term goal is to return to safe and unrestricted travel as quickly as possible.

background information

PCR tests can be accessed free of charge by ordering NHS Tests and Trace vianhs.uk/coronavirus or as usual by calling 119. Test providers should advise people to self-isolate and guide them to NHS testing and follow-up appointments. Page.

This is separate from the previous decision by the UK Health Security Agency to temporarily suspend confirmatory PCR testing in the UK community.

Under the test-to-release plan, unvaccinated travelers may choose to pay for a personal COVID-19 test on the fifth day. If the result is negative and the primary test result is negative, the quarantine can be terminated.

