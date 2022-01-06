Iraqi Army Celebrates 101st Anniversary as United States Ends Combat Mission | Military news





Baghdad, Iraq The Iraqi armed forces are celebrating their 101st anniversary on Thursday by embarking on a new chapter in their tumultuous history after the United States officially concluded its combat mission in Iraq on December 31, 2021.

The military faces the thorny task of protecting the conflict-ridden country amid multiple challenges, including keeping the continuing threat from armed groups at bay.

Originally founded in 1921, the Iraqi armed forces have experienced a series of difficulties and bloody conflicts over the past decades, such as the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88, the invasion of Kuwait in 1990 and the Gulf War. the following year, the dismantling in 2003 as a result of the US-led invasion and, more recently, the anti-ISIL group (ISIS).

The Iraqi government was due to hold a national parade to mark the anniversary on Thursday, although it was not clear whether it would take place. There was no event on the centenary of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Iraqi armed forces have close ties to the US military, which was primarily responsible for building a new Iraqi army after the 2003 invasion.

After withdrawing its troops in 2010, the United States redeployed some military forces to Iraq in 2014 following the Iraqi government’s request to help defeat ISIL, after routing the Iraqi military in some parts of the country to capture cities like Mosul.

More than four years after the armed group’s defeat on the battlefield, the United States has now withdrawn all of its combat forces and moved to an advisory position.

Last year there were approximately 2,500 US troops and 1,000 other coalition troops currently based in Iraq. It is not known how many will remain in the consultative phase.

Despite its seemingly significant implications and the inevitable comparison with the recent disastrous troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the withdrawal of US combat forces is unlikely to bring about drastic changes in Iraq’s current security state, some analysts say. .

In reality, the American withdrawal is mostly symbolic, since the American mission had generally already shifted to an advisory and training role, and the mission of the remaining troops is unlikely to change, Zeinab Shuker, professor at Sam Houston State University who is studying Iraq politics, Al Jazeera told Al Jazeera.

Yet threats from armed groups continue to pose challenges to the security forces; from rural counterinsurgency and counterterrorism against ISIL in high-risk areas such as Kirkuk and Diyala, to maintaining effective border control with Syria and Turkey.

In recent months, for example, ISIL has organized several attacks on civilians, federal police and Peshmerga forces in northern Iraq, mainly in rural areas at night.

Western officials have also blamed pro-Iranian factions for attacks on military bases housing US personnel.

However, Baghdad and much of the rest of Iraq have remained largely peaceful, with the exception of a few protests commemorating former Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and former paramilitary leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who were assassinated by the United States two years ago.

Analysts say this is mainly due to the increasing effectiveness and combat readiness in recent years of the Iraqi armed forces, including state-allied paramilitaries, as they have led the fight against the ISIL group.

Iraqi security forces [ISF] demonstrated tremendous progress amid changes within CJTF-OIR missions [Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve missions] and the US military is shifting to a non-combat role in Iraq, Caroline Rose, analyst at the News Institute, a Washington-based think tank, told Al Jazeera.

Citing the Chief Inspector General’s quarterly reports to the US Congress, Rose said the ISF has increased its combat strength, especially in counter-ISIS operations.

Now, home to both state-mandated security forces and paramilitary forces, the Iraqi armed forces number more than 530,000 active people, according to the latest estimate from the International Institute for Strategic Studies in its Global Military Assessment. annual in 2020. The number has more than doubled since the military was rebuilt in 2014, when the number of active employees was around 200,000, according to data collected by the World Bank.

The United States will also continue to support the elite Counterterrorism Service (CTS) unit, a division-sized unit under the Iraqi Ministry of Defense that targets terrorism in Iraq.

In the narrow case of the CTS, the support of the United States is undoubtedly essential to maintain the unique level of professionalism and capacity of the services, albeit in an inconspicuous and low cost manner, Michael Knights, a Washington Institute member based in the United States who studied Iraqi Army and Security were widely publicized, Al Jazeera told Al Jazeera.

Compared to the broader Iraqi security forces, the Coalition’s Special Operations Advisor Group provides the compact CTS with an unprecedented level of support that includes training, administrative and financial support to procurement, as well as intelligence and support. dedicated air transport.

However, some analysts say divisions between state military and paramilitary forces present challenges.

In addition to the state-mandated army, there are also Peshmerga forces that report to the Northern Kurdistan Regional Government and the paramilitary coordination group of the Popular Mobilization Forces (FMP) over which Iran exercises significant influence. .

In the fight against ISIL, Peshmerga and PMF forces have also played a central role.

The former was established in direct response to the repressive policies of former dictator Saddam Hussein towards Iraqi Kurds while the latter quickly took effect after Shiite spiritual leader Ali al-Sistani issued a fatwa calling on the Shiites to take up arms to fight against ISIL.

Despite their undeniable contribution to the fight against the group in recent years, the paramilitaries present their own challenges to the security of Iraq.

The border dispute between Baghdad and Erbil has long left a vacuum in hot areas such as Kirkuk and Diyala for the exploitation of ISIL cells. In recent months, a slight increase in ISIL attacks in these provinces has testified to this challenge.

Meanwhile, the growing PMF, largely loyal to Iran, launched a series of attacks against the US presence and against mass protests in 2019. They have been accused of being behind the attacks. a campaign of targeted assassinations against activists, journalists and dissidents.

The effectiveness of the armed forces in keeping Iraq safe depends in part on how well central command can strike the delicate balance with the Peshmerga forces and PMFs.

Apart from a reduced American operational role and an increase in ISIS activity, it should be noted that the ISF also suffers from internal struggles for autonomy, given the strong influence of militias aligned with the Islamic State. Iranian forces such as the Popular Mobilization Forces and their control over checkpoints, highways and facilities, Rose said.

In addition to dealing with paramilitary forces, the ISF also continues to face maintenance, logistical and intelligence-gathering challenges without the support of the United States and the CJTF-OIR and continues to rely on the support. airline partners, experts said.

With a consolidation of the US operational presence in Iraq with more than eight base transfers in 2020 alone, as well as joint training opportunities suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that ISIS made Evidence of a higher level of operational maturity, there is cause for concern for the operational readiness of ISPs amid the US transition to an advisory role, Rose told Al Jazeera.

