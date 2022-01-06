France prepares to lift travel ban for UK visitors with relaxed rules next week





France will ease strict border controls on entry from the UK. The rules will be relaxed in the future.

French government spokeswoman Gabriel Attal said traveling in the UK will soon become a little easier as UK citizens are added to the official list of what they need to enter the UK.

A French newspaper reported: It is believed that rules for business travel will be relaxed initially with further announcements that may include vacationers next week.

The spokesperson added that restrictions could be eased next week as the Omicron strain is affecting both countries in a similar way.

He did not give a detailed timeline, but admitted that France was ready to lift most controversial UK entry bans.

It was introduced on December 18, after a surge in cases of Omicron variants caused widespread cancellations and disruptions for winter vacationers and those who had to drive cars to get to vacation homes in other European countries.

France announced a staggering 332,252 daily virus cases on Wednesday as hospitals prepare drastic measures to prepare for a surge in patients and the government strains to avoid new closures.

The average weekly viral case has doubled in the past 10 days, according to the government health department, with more than 1,800 out of 100,000 people testing positive in the past week.

Meanwhile, the US Congress is discussing a bill that would bar unvaccinated people from accessing restaurants, local trains, airplanes and many other public places.

