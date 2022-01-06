Scottish government to halt coronavirus testing for travelers after UK government announcement





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that from 4 a.m. on Friday, travelers returning to the UK will be halted pre-departure testing and must self-isolate upon arrival until PCR tests are negative.

The Scots have been told that the Scottish government is not expected to deviate from Britain’s position, which will be confirmed on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney said an announcement would be made soon.

Edinburgh Airport said recovery conditions were “vulnerable for months”. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

He told BBC Radio Scotland: “We are considering the Prime Minister’s announcement this afternoon and will update Parliament as soon as it comes to a conclusion.

“Obviously there are some important issues with the fact that if people can fly to a UK airport they are free to travel to Scotland, so there is an issue with the alignment of the rules that exist between Scotland and England in this particular case.

But the ministers will take into account the points made by the Prime Minister today and make an announcement sooner or later.”

Coronavirus: UK abolishes pre-departure travel tests

Earlier, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in a covid update to MSP that “in light of the widespread community spread of Omicron in the UK today, we are aware of possible changes to travel rules, including requirements, between the UK’s four governments today.” “The discussion is ongoing,” he said. for pre-departure testing

If these discussions result in any proposed changes, we will notify Congress as soon as possible.

AGS Airport, which operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, stressed the importance of the four-nation approach and said Scotland must urgently agree to follow the UK government’s changes.

The spokesperson said: Travel restrictions introduced last month have taken a toll on our recovery and passenger confidence.

In light of the Prime Minister’s decision to halt pre-departure testing, it is imperative that the Scottish government do the same and adopt a four-country approach to prevent the Scottish connection from further lagging behind.

These restrictions have a significant impact on our industry and the thousands of people it employs.

“We need governments to start planning now for a meaningful recovery of international travel and the important connectivity it provides to countries.

