the real reason Trump and the mob almost killed American democracy





It was the moment that could have brought American democracy to its knees. A year ago, around noon on January 6, 2021, Donald Trump gave the closing speech at a Stop the Steal rally in Washington DC. In less than an hour, the demonstrators attacked and then broke the barricades around the Capitol, the seat of the US Congress. By 1:30 p.m., they had invaded the building itself. And by the time they left, five people were dead.

How were the two events related? Did Trump’s words prompt his supporters to attack Capitol Hill? Or did the rioters act independently and of their own accord? These are the questions on which Trump’s second impeachment trial turned.

Specifically, the debate focused on whether Trump’s words contained clear instructions that guided what happened next, with particular attention paid to a specific phrase in the speech:

If you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country.

For the prosecution, it was the smoking gun. For defense, the word fight was only a metaphor, similar to fighting for its principles. To quote the opening statement of Trump’s attorney, Michael van der Veen:

This is ordinary political rhetoric that is virtually indistinguishable from the language used across the political spectrum for hundreds of years.

In the end, the interpretation clearly split along party lines. In the Senate, 48 Democrats voted impeachment, none against, while 43 Republicans voted against impeachment and seven in favor. The total in favor did not reach the two-thirds threshold, so Trump was acquitted as not guilty.

But whatever one thinks of the outcome of the debate, the biggest problem lies in the terms of the debate which contained two erroneous assumptions.

Leaders and followers

The first mistaken assumption is that influence can be reduced to instructions. This means that the emphasis on specific sentences obscures how Trump’s speech as a whole has been structured to elicit extreme antagonism and action.

The other is the leader-follower relationship view which involves leaders manipulating their followers like puppets (as alleged by the prosecution) or the followers acting totally independent of leaders (like defense). responded).

Over the past year, we and our colleagues have addressed both hypotheses, building on our previous work on leadership in general and on Trump leadership in particular. We argue that Trump is an accomplished identity leader, who sets up an opposition between the American people and a corrupt establishment, and then defines himself as a representative of the former against the latter.

This is why his political blunders, his crudeness, even his misogyny strengthen him rather than weaken him by establishing him as the everyday man, contrary to the conventional figure of the establishment. He is a prototypical anti-political politician, speaking like and for us against them.

In his speech in Washington, Trump extended and moralized this narrative in a way that created the basic conditions for intergroup hatred. And that involved four key elements.

1) A powerful reformulation of the populist people against the categories of the establishment.

2) A moralization of these categories. People become American patriots characterized by love and loyalty to each other and to their country. The establishment becomes a traitor, ready to stoop to the end to defraud real Americans.

3) The specter of destruction. The establishment is not just a subgroup of American patriots; they are a threat to American values, institutions and symbols. And they’re not just any old threat; they are an existential threat to America’s very existence. This is (rather than any specific instructions) the real message and motivation behind Trumps warning that you are no longer going to have a country.

4) Trump makes resistance to theft a group membership criterion for American patriots. Those who accept the election result or even hesitate are weak and pathetic. Even if they are not quite traitors, they certainly do not have the qualities of true Americans.

Cult of personality: some supporters of Donald Trump after breaking into the United States Capitol. EPA-EFE / Jim Lo Scalzo

Together, these four elements invoke a reality in which inaction would allow evil to triumph over good and in which the preservation of good requires stopping theft. Strong and immediate action becomes an existential necessity and a moral obligation.

But what action? Here, the very absence of a fifth element (explicit instruction), which has received so much attention to date, arguably reinforces rather than weakens Trump’s impact.

By articulating a general obligation without determining exactly how it should be carried out, Trump has arguably made his supporters compete to go the furthest, best prove their loyalty, and most dramatically polish their patriotic credentials to achieve the goal. Such a strategy breeds a cycle of radicalization with the added benefit of allowing denial if people go too far.

Historian Ian Kershaw provides a similar analysis of Hitler’s responsibility in the Holocaust. Indeed, the fact that there was no written order for it from Hitler was characteristic of the general tendency of the Führer to define general destinations rather than specific routes. This induced what Kershaw called working towards Hitler and what we can call here working towards Trump although in relation to very different destinations, because as toxic as Trump may be, it would be foolish and inaccurate to link the assault on the Capitol at the Holocaust.

Leaders and followers

The debate around the assault on Capitol Hill has also misinterpreted the relationship between leaders and supporters. This is not a zero sum game. It’s also not about followers having agency and leaders being irrelevant or leaders having authority and followers being just numbers. It is a dual agency.

In fact, the call to stop the flight was well established before Trump’s speech in December 2020 alone, posts including that term received over 40 million social media engagements and some have started breaking through barriers. from the Capitol even as Trump spoke.

Stop theft: Trump’s speech reinforced a message already popular among his supporters. EPA-EFE / Shawn Thew

But Trump legitimized the protesters’ actions, gave them a sense of unity and empowerment, and made them feel like they were only doing what their community and their leader wanted them to do. In the words of one of them: Our president wants us to be here.

Read more: The psychology of riots and why it’s never all indiscriminate violence

But just as Trump empowered and emboldened the crowd to act, so they emboldened him. Many, including key insiders, have written about the central place the rallies have played in Trump’s progress, and how the size and enthusiasm of those crowds has been used as a measure of his political power.

Journalist and author Michael Wolff makes a similar point about the events of January 6, saying that the enthusiasm of the crowd pushed Trump further than he could have been otherwise, not that he would incite the crowd but that the crowd would incite him. More concretely, this may have led Trump to add the infamous remark: after that we were going to come down and I will be there with you, which was not in the script.

In the end, what happened on January 6 was a true co-production between Trump and the crowd.

Therefore, reducing the assault on Capitol Hill to a question of whether or not Trump incited or educated the crowd is far too simplistic. This limits our understanding of the events that happened a year ago. This limits our understanding of Trumpism in general and the critical role of mass events in the development of the movement. It also limits our understanding of leadership and collective dynamics. Last, but not least, it suggests that we have looked in the wrong place to understand Trump’s responsibility for the assault on American democracy.

