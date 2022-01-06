UK reports 179,756 new Covid cases as omicron surge continues | covid





The UK has reported an additional 179,756 cases of Covid-19 as the number of people infected with the Omicron strain continues to soar.

The latest figures reflecting infections gathered through testing put the UK total at 1,272,131 over the past seven days, up 29% from the previous week. Since not all infections are captured by test programs, the actual number is estimated to be much higher.

This figure does not include reinfections for most countries in the UK and reflects cases by reported date and not by sample date.

Data released on Thursday showed that 17,988 cases of COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals in the UK, up from 17,295 the day before. On Thursday, the UK reported 231 additional deaths within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19. According to the UK Health Security Agency’s latest Weekly Flu and Covid-19 Surveillance Report, this data is from 27 December 2021 and 2 January 2022 in the UK, especially in the Northeast and Caucasian ethnic groups.

According to the report, the weekly incidence rate was highest at 2,780.7 per 100,000 people between the ages of 20 and 29 and 552.0 per 100,000 in those under 5 years of age.

Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 also rose, with the highest rates in London and those aged 85 and over.

The UKHSA adds that flu levels are still low and the rate of getting a flu shot for people over 65 is a record 81.4%.

Dr. of the UK Health Security Agency. William Welfare urged everyone to work together to protect loved ones and health care.

This includes getting a side-flow test before meeting people, ventilating the room, wearing a face covering in a tight, confined space, and staying home if symptoms are present, he said. Do not get infected with this virus. If you haven’t been vaccinated or boosted yet, get it.

