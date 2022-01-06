This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2 Promo Trailer Teases 2 Epic Love Stories Next Week





Season 6 of This Is Us kicks off with emotion, and it all continues in the next new episode on Tuesday, January 11. So what can fans expect from the next installment of the final chapter? The This Is UsSeason 6 Episode 2 promo trailer teased the main storylines for Deja (Lyric Ross) and Nicky (Griffin Dunne) here’s a breakdown of the preview.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2.]

“src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/lHs77vwJ344?feature=oembed “frameborder =” 0 “allow =” accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture “allowfullscreen>

RELATED: This Is Us Season 6 Episode 1, The Challenger, Recap: What’s Up With The Pearsons After The Premiere?

The ending of This Is Us season 5 dropped two bombs on Deja and Maliks (Asante Blackk) relationship. Janelles’ biological mother, Jennifer, wanted to come back in her daughter’s life. Malik also entered Harvard near Boston, a few hours from Philadelphia. So many fans have wondered how Malik and Deja are going to make it work in the future.

That said, the January 4 premiere provided a mini update on the couple, revealing that Deja and Malik are still together. Now, the This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2 promo confirms that the upcoming January 11 episode will focus on their romance.

In the new teaser, Deja says goodbye to Randall (Sterling K. Brown) before boarding a bus to Boston to see Malik. The two lovebirds beam once they meet again. Then before leaving for what looks like a date, Malik gently tells Deja that she looks glowing.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2 preview teases when Nicky meets Sally

RELATED: This Is Us Season 6 Premiere: 9 Mysteries Dying To Uncover In The Final Chapter

There are two heavily featured love stories in the This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2 trailer. First up, Deja and Malik. The Other Trip will feature Nicky and her long lost love.

Previously, young Nicky (Michael Angarano) had met a girl named Sally (Genevieve Angelson) and he had fallen head over heels in love with her. The two bonded and they planned to escape to California together. But eventually Nicky decided to stay and they never saw each other again.

However, Nicky searched for Sally online in This Is Us Season 5. Then, in the Season 6 premiere, Nicky continued to talk about Sally. So Rebecca (Mandy Moore) suggested they take a road trip to see her.

Now, the preview for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2 reveals that Rebecca, Nicky, and Miguel (Jon Huertas) will be heading to Sally in the next episode. While putting the car away, Rebecca asks Nicky if her ex is married, single, or divorced now. But regardless of her contract, it looks like Nicky is meeting Sally again.

Hello, Sally, Nicky says to a woman as she opens her front door.

What To Expect From This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2, One Giant Leap Lyric Ross as Deja in This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2 | Ron Batzdorff / NBC

RELATED: This Is Us: Who’s In The White Car? Theories will make you look at season 5 in a different light

For now, This Is Us fans will have to wait and see how those journeys play out in Episode 2 of Season 6. But whatever happens next, it looks like the new episode is just about love. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, creator Dan Fogelman opened up about why Deja and Nickys’ stories came together in One Giant Leap. Fogelman said:

It’s two romantic road romance stories, one between young people with Deja and Malik, and the other between older people, as Rebecca and Miguel lead Nicky on this road trip to find Sally. I love to write about love and people who fall in love. And to put that kind of love and romance in front of these much more verbal, much more broken old people who have experienced loss and love and marriage and multiple loves and multiple lives, it seemed like territory. so rich.

Meanwhile, Fogelman has hinted that last season’s second episode will include a scene set in the future. The series creator also promised fans that he would answer a few questions.

This one certainly has some of the answers to some of the questions that have been put to me in terms of What Happens in the Future Home? By the end of our second episode, at least one or two of those questions will have been answered, Fogelman said.

RELATED: This Is Us Season 6: Why The NBC Drama Won’t Return For Season 7

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/this-is-us-season-6-episode-2-promo-trailer-2-epic-love-stories-next-week.html/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos