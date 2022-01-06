A stable job market is a combined blessing for British workers.





A study by the Resolution Foundation and London School of the School found that the pace of change in the UK job market has slowed to its lowest level in decades, and even a halt to the pandemic is far from the upheaval of the 1980s. economics.

The think tank said the findings, published on Thursday, conflict with public perception that changes in work life are accelerating as robots rapidly displace humans and the gig economy displaces factory labor.

“These arguments are very broad. “The reality is that the pace of change is slowing, not accelerating,” said Nai Cominetti, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation.

The UK saw a significant long-term shift in employment from manufacturing, where the workforce lost more than 5 million between 1970 and 2021, to low-wage sectors such as vocational services, health and education, hospitality and administration.

According to the report, these changes were not achieved through brutal layoffs of middle-aged workers. Much of the decline in manufacturing employment is due to a more organic process in which older workers leave the workforce entirely and younger people join other sectors, the report said.

However, the pace at which jobs in various sectors are growing and declining has slowed dramatically, reaching the lowest level in a century over the past decade. Even with all the disruptions in 2021 due to the pandemic, changes in the structure of the labor market accounted for only 7% of total employment, or about a third of the peak reached in the late 1980s.

The Resolution Foundation said this relative stability has been “a complex blessing for workers.” This is because it reduces the risk of people losing their jobs and can lead to relegation to worse jobs. New jobs with better pay and prospects.

The proportion of workers who lost their jobs every three months halved between 1991 and 2019. However, the proportion of workers who choose to change jobs every quarter also fell sharply from 3.2% in 2000 to 2.4% in 2019. 25 percent. Meanwhile, over the same period, the proportion of workers choosing to move into a new field fell by 35%.

This is a potential downside, as workers who change jobs over 50 years will see an average 4 percentage point increase in wages than workers who choose to stay the same.

However, the report warns that the pace of change in the labor market will increase over the next decade as COVID-19, Brexit and a transition to net zero combine to reshape the economy. The authors add that policy makers should try to make the transition as easy as possible by attracting young people into careers in growth sectors, rather than 1980s-style “attempts to expedite the expulsion of older workers”.

“Workers should make the most of these changes through turnover, which raises wages,” the Cominetti said. said. change.”

