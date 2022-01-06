Last of Us PS5 remake is “almost finished” and could be released in 2022, he says





A PlayStation 5 remake of the original The Last of Us game is nearing completion and could be released in the second half of 2022.

That’s according to industry insider Tom Henderson, whose claims match information VGC has received through our own sources.

Heard by several now that the TLOU remake is almost complete and could be released in the second half of 2022, Henderson tweeted.

While the project has not been officially announced by Sony, Bloomberg reported last April that a 2013 PS3 game remake was in the works for PS5.

He claimed the project was originally in development at PlayStations Visual Arts Service Group before the studio moved to a supporting role on the game.

Development of the remake would now be led by series creator Naughty Dog, who reportedly took over the project after the completion of The Last of Us Part 2, released in June 2020.

At Sonys CES 2022 this week, Naughty Dog co-chair Neil Druckmann said the studio is dying to share with fans the multiple game projects they are working on.

Naughty Dog is known for developing its first standalone multiplayer game, which could be the result of The Last of Us Part 2’s delayed online mode being expanded in its own right. And Henderson claims the studio is making a Last of Us Part 2 directors cut as well.

Heard they’re coming too, he said of the officially unannounced projects, but I’m not sure exactly when / how.

PlayStation Productions, a studio formed by Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt its original game properties for film and television in partnership with Sony Pictures, is currently working on a The Last of Us HBO television series, among other projects.

