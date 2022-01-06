UK weather: travel alerts in snow, sleet and rain | UK weather





Snow, sleet and rain across the UK on Thursday issued a warning of widespread travel suspension and demanding driving conditions.

The warning came with great chills that engulfed all four countries. The weather service said Thursday morning in the town of Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, recorded minus 8 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest night ever in the UK.

Meteorology spokesperson Richard Miles said winter snow showers could occur anywhere from central Wales to northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

He said stormy conditions would make many people feel colder day and night, as air from the Canadian Arctic swept the UK.

Four meteorological yellow warnings for western Northern Ireland, northern England and most of Scotland went into effect on Thursday, all warning of snow, sleet, ice and difficult travel conditions that are likely to continue through Friday morning.

Alerts included warnings about thunderstorms, which are relatively rare in Scotland.

Miles said that when it snows, it’s just thunder. They are related to temperature gradients for the same reason that thunder and lightning occur in summer. The same mechanism, but slightly different in sound and shape in snowy conditions.

The Meteorological Agency said the phenomenon is meteorologically identical to the thunder and lightning storms that occur in the summer, with only snow instead of rain or hail.

This means that they may look and sound different. Lightning reflected off snowflakes appears brighter, and thunder is obscured by blizzards. During a summer storm, thunder can be heard from miles away, but during thunderstorms it can only be heard within 2-3 miles.

Thunderstorms are rarer than regular thunderstorms because the moist convective air rising into the troposphere to create thunderstorms rarely occurs at temperatures that support snowfall.

Thunderstorms occur when a front of warm air collides with cold air, destabilizing the atmosphere. As warm air rises, it cools and condenses to form droplets, forming cumulonimbus clouds in less than an hour. As warm air continues to rise, water droplets form ice crystals, and the air circulating in the clouds causes water to freeze on the surface of the droplets or crystals. Eventually, the droplets become too heavy to be supported by the updraft of air and fall like hail.

Lightning is formed when the hailstone’s negative charge rubs against smaller positively charged ice crystals and flashes like lightning. The rapid expansion and heating of the air caused by lightning creates the accompanying loud thunder.

Miles said there is a small risk of power outages or cell phone service issues due to weather conditions.

The weather has affected some ferry services in Scotland, including one of the busiest routes between Ardrossan in northern Ayrshire and Brodick on the island of Arran. They were canceled on Thursday and are scheduled to resume on Friday at 8:20am.

Voyages to the islands of Coll, Tiree, Iona and Armadale on Skye have also been canceled due to strong winds and swell conditions.

Transport Scotland tweeted safety tips for drivers.

Winter conditions are followed by an off-season mild New Year’s Eve in Bala, Wales, when the maximum temperature rises to 16.5C.

Miles said it’s back to what one would expect in the winter. It is similar to the average temperature.

The yellow alert will remain until late Friday morning and weekend weather across the UK is expected to be unstable and changeable.

