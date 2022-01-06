Covid Scotland: John Swinney reported to the UK Statistical Office on ‘willful rotation’ of ONS data.





JOHN Swinney reported to the UK Statistical Office, claiming that the new measures used old figures to claim that the new measures are reducing the spread of Omicron across Scotland.

The Scottish Labor Party’s Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie reported to the UK Statistical Office that she also served as Deputy Prime Minister, who was also the Scottish Government’s Covid Recovery Minister.

The Scottish government said the allegations were “completely unfounded”.

During an appearance on BBC Good Morning Scotland on Tuesday, Swinney argued that ONS data covering the period prior to the introduction of the additional regulations showed the restrictions were having an effect.

He said: A National Statistical Office infection study published last week showed that 1 in 40 individuals in Scotland are now likely to be infected with Covid-19, while in England 1 in 25 are likely to be infected .

For me, it is the strongest evidence that the actions taken in Scotland are protecting the population from Covid-19, but crucially our National Health Service from a greater burden.

The figures he quoted were the most recent figures published by ONS at the time, but they were for the week before the festival.

ONS released statistics for the week ending December 31 after Swinney spoke yesterday.

According to the latest #COVID19 estimates, infection rates continued to rise in four UK countries in the week ending 31 December 2021. https://t.co/BFAj7NuJE6 pic.twitter.com/PJBVh0SYRc

National Statistical Office (ONS) (@ONS) January 5, 2022

In a letter to the UK Statistical Office, Baillie said: John Swinney MSP, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Covid Recovery Misuse of statistics from before the festival period has resulted in the Scottish government having only 1 in 40 people infected with Covid-19, while in England only 1 in 25 people have been infected .

The Deputy Prime Minister made an erroneous claim by citing the COVID-19 infection investigation announced by the National Statistical Office (ONS) on December 31, 2021. This data is for the week ending 23rd December 2021, there were no restrictions and the rules were almost identical for Scotland and England.

According to the latest #COVID19 estimates, infection rates increased in all four UK countries in the week ending 23 December 2021. https://t.co/s9X6nd1ebr pic.twitter.com/tmLv5wSiuW

National Statistical Office (ONS) (@ONS) December 31, 2021

In fact, according to ONS’s latest infection survey through the week ending December 31, 2021, 1 in 20 Scots are infected with Covid-19. This statistic contrasts sharply with the narrative presented by Mr Swinney on Tuesday morning on BBC Radio Scotland Good Morning Scotland.

Proper use of statistics and data is critical to increasing public confidence over the deliberate spin placed by the Deputy Minister.

Nicola Sturgeon was under pressure yesterday for using data by the Swinneys during a hypothetical Covid-19 update to Holyrood.

In her statement to MSP, Ms Sturgeon highlighted the latest ONS statistics released yesterday afternoon.

She said: In the week leading up to December 31, the percentage had risen to one in twenty, according to the results of the most recent ONS survey, released just minutes ago.

In a few days, the rate of COVID-19 cases is expected to be much higher than it is today, and the level of infection is expected to continue to rise as work and schools reopen after the holidays.

Douglas Ross, head of the Scottish Tory Party, suggested that Swinney argued that Scotland’s virus rate was lower than England’s because of measures taken by the Scottish National Party.

He added: But John Swinney was using data before the SNP restriction was introduced. The most recent data show the opposite of what he claims.

Fighting the virus isn’t a competition, but John Swinney tried to make it a competition. Why would the chief cabinet secretary responsible for the recovery from coronavirus use misleading data to make trivial political points without giving people the accurate information they need?

The first minister said he agreed it was not a competition.

Sturgeon said: Scotland sometimes had low levels of infection and sometimes high levels of infection. The current level of infection is lower than in the UK and slightly lower than in Wales, but not much lower than in Northern Ireland. However, this is subject to change.

Nicola Sturgeon provided a virtual update to MSP.

The Vice Minister used the latest Statistics Korea data. In my statement I was citing data that I understand as updated while I speak, which has been updated by the latest data for over a week.

There is always a lag in the data, but the data still shows that the 1 in 20 ratio is very high, but it’s definitely still lower than the UK ratio.”

Baillie warned that the selective misuse of statistics by dignitaries like Swinney risks undermining public confidence in the Scottish government’s actions.

She added: The Scottish Government has an obligation to provide the Scottish people with facts as they are, not what the Government wants them to be.

The Scottish Labor Party will continue to hold this government accountable so that the Scottish people know everything they deserve.

A spokesman for the Scottish government said: “These allegations are completely unfounded. Before Boxing Day, there were already significant differences between Scotland and England regarding wearing a face covering.

Using the latest ONS data released at the time, the Deputy Prime Minister made a completely plausible point that the other approach we are taking in Scotland is helping protect the population from the virus.

This is supported by the latest ONS data released yesterday. In the UK it is estimated that in the week ending December 31, about 1 in 15 people test positive for Covid, compared to 1 in 20 people in Scotland.

