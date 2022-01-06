As US seeks to ease tensions with Russia, Europe pushes to be included





European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba visit the contact line in Luhansk, Ukraine.

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The US and Russia have key talks next week, and the EU’s top diplomat is disappointed that the bloc is not also around the table.

A possible Russian invasion of Ukraine is a major concern for many leaders, given several reports of increased military activity near the border. In an effort to ease these tensions, senior US and Russian officials will meet in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday. The meeting will precede broader discussions between Russia and members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Wednesday.

However, the EU, the political and economic group of 27 nations, will not be present as a whole despite several of its border members with Russia.

“There is no security in Europe without the security of Ukraine. And it is clear that any discussion on European security must include the European Union and Ukraine,” said Josep Borrell, senior representative of the EU responsible for foreign affairs, at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Any discussion on Ukraine must first involve Ukraine. And the discourse on security in Europe cannot be done without not only consultations, but the participation of Europeans,” Borrell said in Ukraine, where he said. ‘traveled to the eastern part of the country. where small-scale military skirmishes between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian forces have been taking place for several years.

It was the first time that the EU’s top diplomat had visited the conflict-affected region.

However, an analyst with the consultancy firm Teneo, said that the EU’s exclusion from the talks is not surprising.

“The exclusion of the EU from the upcoming talks is hardly surprising, given that NATO, and in particular the United States, is the main guarantor of security in the CEECs (Central Europe and eastern), “Andrius Tursa said in a note on Wednesday.

In fact, the EU as a whole does not have a strong defense capability, it relies primarily on NATO, and to some extent on the United States, for security.

But, whatever its security capabilities, the stakes for the EU are high in the forthcoming negotiations with Russia, including on the energy front.

The majority of natural gas entering Europe already comes from Russia. In 2020, this represented around 43% of total gas imports in the block, according to Eurostat. And a key pipeline between Russia and Germany, Nord Stream 2, is at stake amid continuing tensions with the Kremlin. help contain some of the price increases recorded over the past few months.

Wolfgang Ischinger, Germany’s former ambassador to the United States, told CNBC earlier this week that Nord Stream 2 is something the EU can use to put pressure on Moscow.

“I think the pipeline is a major lever for us, if we manage it smartly,” Ischinger, now chairman of the Munich Security Conference, told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble.

A frozen relationship

Borrell’s goal of being included in talks with Russia comes nearly a year after a “humiliating” trip to Russia.

The EU’s top diplomat visited Moscow last February to voice the bloc’s opposition to the arrest of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. During the trip, Borrell came under heavy criticism after failing to brush off comments from his Russian counterpart that the EU was an “unreliable partner”.

This took EU-Russia relations to a new low, according to political analysts.

However, concerns about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine further complicate their relationship.

“The border conflict is about to escalate and tensions have built up over European security as a whole,” Borrell said on Wednesday.

It is estimated that around 100,000 Russian troops have been deployed on the country’s border with Ukraine. The two countries have been at war since 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea.

The Kremlin, for its part, has denied any plans to invade Ukraine.

However, Russia demanded that NATO and the United States decrease their presence in Eastern Europe and not allow Ukraine to become a member of the military alliance.

One of NATO’s founding principles is that an attack on one of them is considered an attack on all.

