A person infected with a strain of avian influenza that has never been seen in humans in the UK





Public health officials have confirmed that the first person in the UK has contracted avian flu.

Although found elsewhere in the world, the strain of avian flu identified in southwest England has not previously been identified in humans in the UK.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) continues to emphasize that the risk to the general public is very low, but warns people not to touch sick or dead birds.

The person acquired the infection through very close and regular contact with a large number of infected birds, which they had inside and outside the home over an extended period of time.

Transmission of bird flu from bird to person is very rare and only a small percentage has occurred in the UK.

All personal contacts, including those who visited the building, have been traced and there is no evidence that the infection has continued to spread to others. The UKHSA said the individual is in good health and is self-isolating.

The agency was unable to provide further information on exactly where the case was found in the South West.

What is bird flu and how is it spread?

Bird flu, also known as bird flu, is a type of influenza that spreads among birds. The UK has recently witnessed many outbreaks and incidents of avian influenza in national birds of the H5N1 strain, and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and the UK Veterinary Commission have issued an alert for bird owners.

Some strains of avian flu can be transmitted from bird to person, but this is extremely rare. The risk to humans is generally considered very low, as they usually require close contact with infected birds. Human-to-human transmission of bird flu is very rare.

The case was detected after APHA confirmed an outbreak of the H5N1 strain of avian flu in flocks of infected humans.

The UKHSA has detected low levels of the flu by examining people with a swab. Further laboratory analysis revealed that the virus was of type H5 found in birds. At this point, it was impossible to determine if this was an H5N1 infection (the strain currently prevalent in birds in the UK).

Reported to the World Health Organization (WHO), all infected birds were culled.

Infected people have regular and close contact with many birds infected with the virus. Source: Chris Radburn/PA

UKHSA Chief Scientific Officer Professor Isabel Oliver said: Although the risk of avian flu to the general public is very low, we know that some strains have the potential to transmit to humans and this creates a powerful system for us to detect. That’s why it’s equipped. Take action early.

“There is currently no evidence that this strain, found in the UK, can transmit from person to person, but we know that the virus is always evolving and we are monitoring the situation closely. We have followed all of these personal contacts but have confirmed all spread.

It is still important that people follow DEFRA’s advice on reporting and not touching sick or dead birds.

‘This is a very rare event’

The UKHSA says it has strict procedures in place to minimize risks, including contact tracing, daily checks, antiviral treatment suggestions and swabs from asymptomatic people.

UK Veterinary Director Christine Middlemiss said: Avian influenza is highly contagious to birds, but it is a very rare event and is very specific to the situation in the area.

We have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease in the area, have humanely culled all infected birds, and are cleaning and disinfecting the premises. This is a reminder that strict cleanliness is important when raising animals.

We’re seeing more and more examples of birds in commercial farms and backyard flocks across the country. Implementing meticulous biosecurity measures will help keep your birds safe.

