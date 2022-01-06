Japan criticizes US response after Omicron spread near US bases





The surge in Covid-19 infections in TOKYOA around US military bases in Japan is generating tensions between Tokyo and Washington after a loophole in entry rules for US soldiers accelerated the spread of the Omicron variant.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday called on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to restrict the US military to their bases, and regions around the bases called for emergency measures to prevent the spread of Covid -19.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also expressed his displeasure with the US response and said he had ordered his foreign minister to demand tougher measures at a US-Japan meeting scheduled for Friday.

Japan had hoped to keep Omicron at bay by almost completely banning foreigners from entering the country. But the highly contagious variant still managed to hitchhike, including via US troops, who are allowed under a security treaty to enter and exit US bases in Japan directly on military planes. These troops do not go through the immigration controls that foreigners usually receive on arrival.

The troops then interacted with Japanese residents, including base workers. The southern Okinawa Prefecture, where most of the U.S. military in Japan is based, on Thursday reported 981 cases, the highest number in the country.

US forces in Japan have made masks mandatory for all personnel in public areas inside and outside the base and have reported a total of 1,784 current infections among people at military facilities. Approximately 50,000 US servicemen are based in Japan, the largest permanent US military deployment overseas.

Japan recorded just a few hundred cases of Covid-19 infection each day across the country from October to the end of last year, but the total is now growing rapidly.

A major cause of the spread of the Omicron variant is infections originating from U.S. military bases, Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki said this week.

Mr Tamaki on Thursday called for emergency restrictions on businesses such as bars and restaurants, including those located around bases, to prevent the spread of the virus. We may need to take even stronger action, he said.

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki has called for emergency restrictions on businesses such as bars and restaurants, including those located around US bases, to prevent the spread of the virus. Photo: / Associated press

Although the US and Japanese armies are working closely and have stepped up cooperation in the face of a Chinese threat, tensions over crime, noise, and other base-related issues have long hampered relations, especially in Okinawa. . Mr. Tamaki has called for a reduction in the US presence and opposes plans to replace a Navy air base in an urban part of Okinawa with a new base in a more rural part of the island.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Mr. Blinkens’ response to Japan’s call for US military personnel to be restricted to its bases.

Mr Tamaki criticized the limited precautions taken by the US military to prevent the spread of the infection, particularly during the Thanksgiving and holiday season when some Japan-based service members visited the United States. and came back.

At the end of December, Mr. Hayashi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, complained to the commander of the US forces in Japan, Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, that the US military did not require negative tests of personnel before surrendering. in Japan. The US military in South Korea introduced the requirement of a negative test before traveling to the country in early 2021.

The USFJ has gradually stepped up precautions and now requires staff to test negative before traveling to Japan and again upon arrival, in accordance with Japanese border controls for residents. U.S. military personnel and their families are also required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival and test negative before the period expires.

The mitigation measures we have instituted across the USFJ are aimed at protecting the readiness of our forces, the well-being of our families and the health of Japanese citizens, the US Forces said Thursday. Japan following its decision to tighten mask wearing requirements.

The largest cluster of infection at U.S. bases in Japan on Thursday was a cluster of 529 cases at a Navy air base in the western town of Iwakuni. Yamaguchi Prefecture, where Iwakuni is located, as well as the nearby city of Hiroshima have asked the central government for emergency restrictions on opening hours.

Hayashi and Blinken are scheduled to meet with defense ministers of the two countries on Friday morning Japanese time to discuss deepening security ties. Japanese Prime Minister Kishida said it would also be an opportunity to voice his concerns to the United States about the spread of infections.

